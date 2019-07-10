Shrimp Scampi Bake

1 of 2770

Rating: 5 stars This recipe couldn't be any easier to fix..a wonderful meal to prepare in a hurry but tasting like you worked long and hard! I didn't have fresh shrimp..had 2 12oz bags of frozen so thawed them first and drained off all the water; proceeded with the recipe as stated. I used just a shy tbsp. of the dijon and on the advice of others, only used 1/2 cup butter. When I got the mixture together, I didn't think there would be enough but continued to heed the repetative advice of other reviewers and stuck with half cup...am glad I did...it was plenty enough and hubby dipped his french bread in the garlic butter! I used 2 cloves of garlic and rough chopped a handful of parsley. I also added a splash of dry white wine...this was fabulous and will definitely make again..don't be shy to try it with the frozen shrimp...just dethaw first and drain off all the water. I served this over linguine. Helpful (1246)

Rating: 4 stars This is very easy and tasty. I used the full amount of butter and thought it was fine because I served it over penne. However, if you don’t want extra sauce, I’d reduce the butter by half. I used extra garlic, dried parsley and frozen shrimp, thawed, shelled, and drained. I don’t really care for mustard, but used the required amount anyway. It added a little something. Had I not known that there was mustard in this dish, I wouldn’t have recognized the flavor; it was that subtle. I don’t understand how people could find it overpowering unless they used yellow mustard. I took one star off because the cook time for the shrimp is way off. I used large shrimp and they were a tad overdone at 10 minutes. ( I think they should have come out of the oven at 7-8 minutes) I can’t imagine how rubbery medium sized shrimp at 15 minutes would be. Helpful (781)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this recipe. So fast and easy. As far as some of the comments made about using less butter, I went ahead and used all the butter which I think was needed to make sure the shrimp was coated. There was a lot left over in the pan but that was o.k. We did add a light sprinkling of parmesan and old bay, which i think helped the butter cling to the shrimp. A little splash of white wine is also good in the mix. Helpful (628)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this recipe! I'm only thirteen, so I'm not really taken seriously when I cook, but this made my family finally realize it! Thanks! Helpful (423)

Rating: 5 stars I too made some modifications to this great recipe. I used 24 oz. of frozen shrimp, with the tail on. Used only 1 tablespoon of mustard, and I added apprx. 1 tablespoon old bay seasoning, 3 cloves of chopped garlic and 2 tablespoons of fresh parsley to the butter mix. After placing in a non stick cookie pan (with sides), I sprinkled it with a mixture (about two handfulls)of panko bread crumbs and fresh grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese. The last two to three minutes of cooking, I placed the oven on broil (just long enough to brown the tops of the shrimp). OUTSTANDING! Helpful (411)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, I was really impressed with this! Other than adding a "glug" of white wine I made this as stated and was very happy. It's easy to throw together, is ready in mere minutes, looks lovely on the plate, and tastes delicious! What more could you ask for? I served this with whole wheat linguine and a zucchini/yellow squash/tomato medley, then garnished the entire plate with minced fresh parsley. When my husband called to let me know he was leaving the office I started dinner and it was ready to serve when he got home 25 minutes later! The next time I make this I will get it all assembled in advance to pop in the oven at a moment's notice, especially since I think the shrimp might even benefit from the extra time marinating in all those wonderful ingredients. I will also keep this dish in mind for last minute company. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (374)

Rating: 5 stars I've only taken the time to write 4 reviews thus far. I felt compelled to write a positive review for this dish. It is truly EXCELLENT, given the time investement and number of ingredients. This is equal (and even better) to most of the scampi dishes I've eaten in restuarants. As other reviewers, I cut the butter in half (which means you use one block of butter from your container 8 tablespoons = 1/2 cup), I added 3/4 cup of White Cooking Wine, I omitted the Parsley (since I didn't have it, and it did not affect the taste in the least). I baked for 14 minutes (without any pre-marinating -no time for it). I tossed it in with Spinach Fettucine (got to get the vegetables in somehow). It was great, wonderful smell, not overly buttery (I don't like alot of butter). Was a crowd pleaser at my home. Will definitely make again. Thank you for this RECIPE!!!!! Helpful (335)

Rating: 5 stars The main reason this is a 5* rating comes from the ease of preparation in relation to the awesome results! My boyfriend and co. devoured this last night at dinner, along with Baked Pineapple and Cheese Vegetable Soup as a starter course (see reviews). In agreement with another reviewer, I found the amount of butter excessive and cut it down to only a little over half. I also doubled the fresh parsley, tripled the garlic (as per usual:-), used bottled lemon juice (since it was all i had on hand and the lemons at the market looked HORRID...gotta love MT produce eh???) and sprinkled the shrimp with old bay, s&p before buttering them. **My shrimp were quite large, and were done in 7-8 minutes....DEFINATELY keep an eye on them, as they tend to get tough, rubbery, and dry when cooked too long. Awesome!! Helpful (168)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was quick, easy and absolutely delicious!! Wonderful flavor!! I used Grey Poupon "Mild & Creamy" style mustard, as others commented that the mustard taste was overwhelming. The taste of this dish was wonderful and definitely NOT too mustardy tasting. Again, absolutely delicious - this is a keeper!! Helpful (106)