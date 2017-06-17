Iced Caramel Macchiato

A perfect balance of coffee, vanilla, milk, and caramel makes a sweet and creamy summer drink. This popular drink can be made easily at home with an iced coffee concentrate like Gevalia® Cold Brew Concentrate - House Blend.

By House of Aqua

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Pour vanilla syrup into the bottom of a glass. Add ice cubes and pour in milk.

  • Slowly pour in cold brew concentrate. Drizzle with caramel sauce.

Cook's Note:

The caramel macchiato is made with shots of coffee or espresso on top. As you assemble the drink, you will notice the coffee hangs at the top of the drink. You can enjoy the individual layers as they naturally settle or stir them together, whichever you prefer!

Editor's Note:

This recipe was developed by this Allrecipes Allstar as part of a campaign sponsored by Gevalia.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 178.3mg. Full Nutrition
