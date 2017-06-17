Iced Caramel Macchiato

A perfect balance of coffee, vanilla, milk, and caramel makes a sweet and creamy summer drink. This popular drink can be made easily at home with an iced coffee concentrate like Gevalia® Cold Brew Concentrate - House Blend.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
The caramel macchiato is made with shots of coffee or espresso on top. As you assemble the drink, you will notice the coffee hangs at the top of the drink. You can enjoy the individual layers as they naturally settle or stir them together, whichever you prefer!
Editor's Note:
This recipe was developed by this Allrecipes Allstar as part of a campaign sponsored by Gevalia.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 178.3mg. Full Nutrition
So, so good! This was my first time trying the Gevalia Cold Brew, and while it seemed a little pricey, if you consider how much you save by making these at home, it's well worth it! I made "Simple Vanilla Syrup" (another recipe by the submitter of this recipe) to use in this. So quick and easy, we'll be making these often! This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
So, so good! This was my first time trying the Gevalia Cold Brew, and while it seemed a little pricey, if you consider how much you save by making these at home, it's well worth it! I made "Simple Vanilla Syrup" (another recipe by the submitter of this recipe) to use in this. So quick and easy, we'll be making these often! This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
First, thank you for sharing this simply delicious iced coffee recipe. The ingredient measurements were perfect-not too sweet and not too strong- just right!! Nearly a half- century old and I'm learning to enjoy coffee. Looking for a way to ease off Starbucks and keep some $$ in my pocket, I began "studying" how to make coffee here in Allrecipes and YouTube (no joke). Now confident with making hot coffee, I was ready to step out into the cold brew coffee world and have some fun. I admit that I didn't follow the recipe exactly and took the liberty of making a few tweaks such as, 1) cold brewed Breakfast Blend coffee in Bodum French Press (12+hours), 2) drizzled the walls of the cup with caramel and dark chocolate sauce, 3) used non-dairy coconut creme and 4) coffee ice cubes. The coffee ice cubes ensured the last sip is as good as the first!!
I loved this one! the flavors were refreshing and it had a little kick from the Cold brew coffee. Great for a dessert or an afternoon pick me up. This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
O.M.AMAZING. This recipe is perfection. We have bunch of coffee snobs in this house and the Gevalia cold blend is really, really, really, really good stuff. So incredibly smooth and just a delicious finish to it. This recipe is a wonderful way to showcase this yummy coffee concentrate. If you like caramelly, vanilla-ey yummy coffee goodness, make this soon. :)This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
I omitted the ice cubes and topped it with whipped cream and caramel sauce. I had it with a toasted cinnamon crunch bagel cut into dipping strips. The drink went so well with the bagel. It was a very good combination. I’ve made the recipe a couple times now. It’s definitely a new favorite and a great way to use cold brew.This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
The ingredients and measurements are spot on to what I would expect a macchiato to taste. I will definitely keep getting the cold coffee and this recipe is going in my saved recipes. Thanks for the recipe! This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
Tasted great! My coffee didn't stay on top. Maybe because my milk was one 1% and wasn't thick enough. Needless to say tasted Carmelly and sweet but not too sweet. Enjoyed this drink a lot! This reviewer is an Allrecipes Allstar. Allstars are loyal community members selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for the participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
I have a nice espresso machine at home so I am really into dialing in the perfect grind and amount to extract a good espresso shot. With that said, I enjoy the taste of good espresso and coffee. I found that the Gevalia concentrate is delicious and easy to use, especially for making iced espresso based drinks like the Iced Caramel Macchiato that many people love! You can save so much money by making this drink at home using this recipe. We enjoy walking the zoo on summery nights and I always make this drink to take with us. Make sure you pour the coffee concentrate on top, it's what makes it a "macchiato." Enjoy! ****Macchiato means "marked" which means the drink is marked with espresso on top. This recipe is "upside down" as it is made similarly in coffee shops. This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
This drink was amazing! Tastes just like something you could buy at a fancy coffee joint. I tried this both over ice and blended and both were delicious! Will be having this often!This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
This rivals the big named coffee shop macchiatos. I like mine made upside down, but I made this as directed. I enjoyed the ease of preparation and appreciated the coffee concentrate didn't need to be chilled first! This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.
Coffee shop perfection at home, using affordable, simple ingredients. I made this just as directed and it was delicious and refreshing. Save this recipe! **This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.**
Easy to make and so delicious. I tried this recipe in layers and also stirred up. I like the drink mixed up best. If you like your Caramel Macchiato stirred, I suggest adding the simple syrup after the ice. If you are out of simple syrup just use the Simple Vanilla Syrup recipe by the same cook House of Aqua. Thanks, House of Aqua! ***This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.***
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.