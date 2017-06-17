I have a nice espresso machine at home so I am really into dialing in the perfect grind and amount to extract a good espresso shot. With that said, I enjoy the taste of good espresso and coffee. I found that the Gevalia concentrate is delicious and easy to use, especially for making iced espresso based drinks like the Iced Caramel Macchiato that many people love! You can save so much money by making this drink at home using this recipe. We enjoy walking the zoo on summery nights and I always make this drink to take with us. Make sure you pour the coffee concentrate on top, it's what makes it a "macchiato." Enjoy! ****Macchiato means "marked" which means the drink is marked with espresso on top. This recipe is "upside down" as it is made similarly in coffee shops. This Allstar has been compensated for participation in the Allrecipes Allstar Program.