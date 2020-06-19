Chinese Pork Fried Rice

4.3
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Stir-fried pork is tossed with cooked rice, spring onions, peas, and curry paste, a brilliant combination!

Recipe by Dandan De

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Mix rice wine, soy sauce, and cornstarch together in a bowl. Add pork; toss until evenly mixed.

  • Preheat a wok or deep saucepan over medium-high heat. Pour in peanut oil. Cook pork in the hot oil in batches until evenly browned, 2 to 3 minutes per batch. Transfer to a plate using a slotted spoon. Cook onion in the remaining oil until softened, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Mix curry powder and water in a bowl to form a paste.

  • Stir curry paste, spring onion, and salt into the wok. Add rice, stirring to break up any lumps. Stir in peas. Return pork to the wok; cook and stir until rice and pork are heated through, 4 to 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute sherry for the Chinese rice wine if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 52.5g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 809.9mg. Full Nutrition
