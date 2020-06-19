Salt 'n Pepper Chicken

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A classic dish, which is often found in Chinese restaurants and takeaways. This fried chicken is crispy on the outside and super tender on the inside.

Recipe by Bing

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk egg, spring onions, ginger, Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, garlic, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon white pepper together in a bowl. Mix in chicken. Let marinate for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sweet potato starch into a shallow bowl.

  • Heat oil to 340 degrees F (170 degrees C) in a large saucepan. Dredge chicken pieces in sweet potato starch; drop gently into the hot oil in batches. Cook until golden on the outside and no longer pink in the center, 2 to 3 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon.

  • Arrange lettuce leaves on a large serving plate. Place fried chicken on the lettuce leaves. Mix 1 tablespoon salt and 1 tablespoon white pepper together in a small bowl; sprinkle over chicken.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 100mg; sodium 1480.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022