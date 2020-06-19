Fried Prawns in Soy Sauce

A simple and elegant Chinese prawn dish, which is quick and easy to make. Prawns are cooked in a gingery soy sauce. Serve with freshly cooked rice.

Recipe by Chelsea

  • Heat 5 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add prawns; saute until pink, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Pour remaining 2 tablespoons oil into the wok. Add spring onions and ginger; cook and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Return prawns to the wok; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add chicken stock, sugar, rice wine, soy sauce, bouillon granules, and salt; bring sauce to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer until flavors combine, about 2 minutes.

  • Arrange prawns on a serving plate; pour sauce on top.

269 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 201.6mg; sodium 504.6mg. Full Nutrition
