Fried Prawns in Soy Sauce
A simple and elegant Chinese prawn dish, which is quick and easy to make. Prawns are cooked in a gingery soy sauce. Serve with freshly cooked rice.
This was delicious and 5 stars all the way! I replaced the vegetable oil with ginger infused coconut oil that I made from a recipe on this site and because of that, I left the fresh ginger out. Fresh ginger is a bit too potent for us so that is why I made that change. This dish is bursting with flavor and elegant enough to serve to company yet simple enough to serve on a busy weeknight. I woke up the next morning wishing there would have been leftovers to take for lunch. It is really that good! Thanks for sharing!
