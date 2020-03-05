Soba Noodle Super Salad

Good!

By Brandon

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, canola oil, balsamic vinegar, sesame oil, and chili oil in a bowl until blended. Mix sugar, salt, ginger, and garlic into the same bowl, stir sauce to combine.

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Cut red bell peppers in half from top to bottom; remove the stem, seeds, and ribs. Place peppers with cut sides down onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Cook bell peppers under the preheated broiler until the skin of the peppers has blackened and blistered, 5 to 8 minutes. Place blackened peppers in a bowl and tightly seal with plastic wrap. Allow peppers to steam as they cool, about 20 minutes. Remove and discard skins, slice peppers into strips.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Ease soba noodles into the water and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain.

  • Combine asparagus, scallions, red bell peppers, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and cilantro in a large serving bowl. Add noodles and sauce, toss well to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 16.2g; sodium 1641.5mg. Full Nutrition
