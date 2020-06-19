Simple Garlic and Black Pepper Sauce

A simple pasta sauce using a few common ingredients, this is kind of like an Alfredo, but not nearly as rich. It's very light and flavorful and pretty low in fat, depending on what kind of milk you use. I made this up because I didn't have any butter for my kids' noodles, and dry noodles just won't do!

Recipe by MyMunchkins

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
16 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add garlic, cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add milk, salt, and pepper; stir constantly until simmering, about 2 minutes.

  • Whisk water and cornstarch together in a bowl until smooth. Add water-cornstarch mixture to sauce; stir continuously until sauce is thickened to desired consistency, 3 to 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Pour over your favorite noodles; I used wide egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 7.3mg; sodium 620.1mg. Full Nutrition
