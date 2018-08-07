Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

This turned out great! Cooking the shrimp in the oven this way was new for me, but so glad to have tried it. I placed the shrimp on one pan and the pepper mixture on another just to make it simpler to remove the shrimp from the oven separately from the peppers. It took about 13 minutes for the shrimp, and 17 minutes for the veggies, but I do have a very old oven. As with any recipe, just keep an eye on things and adjust for your conditions. I also tossed in some Tajin to both the shrimp and the peppers after they were done cooking, just to add a little more flavor. Fajita seasoning mix packets are not all the same, and taste preferences vary, so that addition may not have been necessary for us with a different spice mixture. The fajita seasoning mix I used was Spice Hunter. It was good, but just needed a little livining up. I will definitely be making this one again; thanks, Jen!