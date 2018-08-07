Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Quick and easy sheet pan shrimp fajitas. Serve with tortillas, cilantro, avocado, or any other condiments you like while only using one pan.

By Jen Cooks For Fun

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Mix fajita seasoning and olive oil together in a large bowl. Add shrimp; toss to coat.

  • Lay out seasoned shrimp in a single layer on a baking sheet. Add bell peppers, red onion, and jalapeño; mix with shrimp and spread out evenly.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until shrimp are opaque, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a serving plate.

  • Broil pepper mixture until lightly blackened, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the serving plate with shrimp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 129.4mg; sodium 397.9mg. Full Nutrition
