Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Quick and easy sheet pan shrimp fajitas. Serve with tortillas, cilantro, avocado, or any other condiments you like while only using one pan.
I was apprehensive that I could cook shrimp in 10 minutes on a sheet pan and it turn out well, but I was amazed at how EASY this was to do - not to mention delicious!! After eating out so often lately because of long hours at work, I was craving a home-cooked meal but didn't have the energy for too much prep or clean up. This satisfied all my needs AND I got to relax and enjoy a glass of wine while it was doing the brunt of the "cooking" - no active babysitting of the stovetop necessary. Talk about a winning weeknight meal. ;)Read More
This was not worth making in our opinion. First, the instructions are not specific. It tells you to lay the shrimp out in a single layer on the baking sheet, then add peppers, onion etc & mix with the shrimp. Well why put the shrimp in a single layer 1st, why not just mix it all together & then spread out evenly. The second thing that was strange is after it bakes with ingredients all mixed, your to take the shrimp off & broiled the peppers. OK, but the shrimp is all mixed in & a pain to dig through everything. My third problem was you hardly tasted the fajita seasoning. Since we just made the Quick and Easy Shrimp Fajitas from this website we'll stick with that because you use a whole package of fajita or taco mix, & no messing trying to separate peppers, onions & shrimp. You fry the peppers & onion then set aside & do the shrimp. This to me is much easier. For those who want to mess around go for it, but I like quick & easy without fuss.Read More
Very good! The shrimp actually took about 12 minutes to cook through for me. I coated the shrimp with the seasoning in a freezer bag and then added the veggies to coat as well before dumping on the sheet pan. Delicious!
I cooked for 6 minutes and broiled for 2 minutes. Perfect! I added Mexican oregano, some coriander (from the cilantro plant). Served with cilantro, avocado and chopped tomato. To make clean up easy, line the cookie shet with foil. Put flour tortillas in foil in the oven while shrimp was cooking. Muy bueno!!
Amazing and soooo easy!! Perfect week night meal for working couple! I make this at least 2x per month or more. The only thing I do differently, is to put the shrimp on a separate small sheet pan, so that when they are done, you simply take them out and then turn the oven to broil for the remaining peppers/onions mixture. We love this recipe and you will too!
This is one of my family's favorite meals! Super easy and delicious. I have made it with both shrimp and chicken. It makes the best chicken fajitas that I've ever had - moist and tender chicken every time. I used chicken strips and marinated them in the olive oil and fajita seasoning mixture then baked with the peppers for about 20 minutes. The shrimp took about 10-15 minutes to thoroughly cook.
i made it exactly per the recipe. Excellent. It will be part of our regular meals (when shrimp is on sale!). Served it with guacamole and a shoepeg corn salad. YUM
These were so easy & delicious! I used a yellow onion, because it's what I had on hand. When I make them again, and I definitely will, I will sub a green bell pepper for either the yellow or red as the two together made them just a little sweet for my tastes.
Easy to make. I did roast shrimp first,. removed from pan and then roasted veggies worked just fine. I also used two tablespoons of olive oil with Fajita seasoning. Yum!
These are SO good and so easy!! The cooking time for the shrimp is perfect. I broiled the vegetables a bit longer than stated, and added green bell pepper to the mix. We loved them and I'll make this recipe again soon!
Easy and delicious! I suggest mixing the shrimp, oil, and seasoning together, then spreading it on *half* of the pan; then mix the vegetables into the remaining sauce in the bowl and spread on the other half of the pan. This way it's easier to remove the shrimp before broiling the vegetables in step 4.
I made this a few days ago and I loved the flavors! It's only me and my husband, so I halfed the recipe and even then we had enough for a couple of dinners! Thank you for sharing your recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and we both loved it!
Quick, easy, healthy. I served this dish over rice and it was delicious.
I didn't have the fajita mix so I used a taco mix and it still turned out delicious. I will make it again.
Really good! I’ll never fry veggies for fajitas again! The only thing I had a problem with is the amount of olive oil called for, there wasn’t NEAR enough to make sauce out of the seasoning packets, and it looked like a lot more in the video. For 1.5 lbs of shrimp I used 2 packages of seasoning, and to make up for the lack of oil I added tequila (why not??). Instead of cooking the shrimp, taking them off the pan and setting them aside, I baked the veggies first for 20 minutes, then put the seasoned shrimp on there for the last 10 minutes....PERFECT. Everything came out at the same time. Excellent flavor.
Added some other veggies- carrots, mushrooms...would make more sauce to accommodate these additions.
This turned out great! Cooking the shrimp in the oven this way was new for me, but so glad to have tried it. I placed the shrimp on one pan and the pepper mixture on another just to make it simpler to remove the shrimp from the oven separately from the peppers. It took about 13 minutes for the shrimp, and 17 minutes for the veggies, but I do have a very old oven. As with any recipe, just keep an eye on things and adjust for your conditions. I also tossed in some Tajin to both the shrimp and the peppers after they were done cooking, just to add a little more flavor. Fajita seasoning mix packets are not all the same, and taste preferences vary, so that addition may not have been necessary for us with a different spice mixture. The fajita seasoning mix I used was Spice Hunter. It was good, but just needed a little livining up. I will definitely be making this one again; thanks, Jen!
Terrific, made as shown added a squeeze of lime right before serving.
Super simple, yet absolutely delicious!
Incredibly stupid directions! Mix the shrimp with the peppers and roast. Then take out the shrimp (which are supposedly already mixed in with everything), set them aside and now return the peppers to the oven to further blacken the peppers. I have no doubt this ends up tasting delicious, but I can picture the inexperienced cook trying to carefully pick out each shrimp so the peppers can go back in the oven!
Delicious and easy. Halved the shrimp for 3 and it was a huge hit. Use foil on baking sheet. Thank you!
Yummy! Replaced jalapenos with diced mild green chilis (two of our family are anti-jalapeno). drizzled olive oil over the veggies. Excellent!
Make as written first, very good. The next time you make it jazz it up any way you like. There is no need to sort shrimp, just use two sheet pans.
great flavour
Easy, healthy and delicious!
Will repeat. Both of my picky eaters said it was a winner.
This recipe was SO good! I used the fajita shrimp for tostadas. To save time I used 1 Tbsp pre-mix taco seasoning but I have made it as written too. Both are fantastic. Served it with an avocado cream sauce! Love it!!
I will change the spice recipe next time we didn’t care for it it was a little strong but we use the leftovers for fajitas and it was great
This was delicious! Followed the recipe except for jalapeno peppers. Instead I used the Mt. Olive Sweet & Hot Peppers. I also used both red and green bell peppers. So yummy!
VERY easy recipe! The only thing I would have changed is the fajita seasoning mix... Not the recipe's fault but I'm stuck with the same seasonings as my other fajita recipes which makes it all taste the same. I'll keep looking for another brand for something different.
Looks Very Delicious
Quick and easy. My whole family enjoyed it
This is one of my go- to’s. Everyone loves it. Easy and delicious.
Marinated the shrimp for a few hours with a homemade fajita seasoning found on Allrecipes. Holy moly was this dish tasty and easy! My hubby said it was the best shrimp he's ever had.
Excellent, healthy, light dinner or lunch. I made it exactly as written. When weather permits, I’ll be cooking it on the bbq instead.
Fantastic! Easy, healthy and delicious.
Easy, fast and delicious! I made my own jerk seasoning, used a fresh pineapple and jasmine rice instead of brown... awesome flavors! Will definitely make it again!
Finally, healthy Mexican food! This recipe was delicious! I followed the recipe closely except for the fact that instead of fajita seasoning I used Spiceologist Chili Margarita and Smokey Honey Habanero rubs. Since we like a bit of crunch to our shrimp, I did not separate the shrimp from the vegetables for the final broiling.
Incredibly, absolutely "muy delicioso". I refer to myself as a "DP Texan", I can't afford to move back home & am stuck in the lovely hilly part of the land of Oz, Translation, the lovely hilly part of Kansas. This recipe brings a little taste of home to my taste buds, by all means people should at least try this. I will definitely make this frequently, at least twice a month though I may add a bit more spice to mine in the future. Thank you so very much in sharing this recipe.Very definitely worthy of more stars!
I used taco seasoning instead of fajita seasoning because it's what I had. Still great!
VERY GOOD! the directions are unclear, so you should use one sheet pan for shrimp and the other for the peppers and onions. I used a package of pre-made taco seasoning in with the fajitas, some cilantro, and half a lime squeezed in with it. For the shrimp I did as the recipe said, and added the other half of the lime and some cilantro. It tasted so good! I love spicy food so I added a bit of extra cayenne. I served it with cilantro lime brown rice just because I like rice with most of my Mexican food. Didn't take long to cook at all and cleanup was easy!
This was great!
My whole family loved this recipe, and we will definitely do it again. I used 2 Tablespoons of olive oil, added 2 Tablespoons of a homemade fajita seasoning, and threw everything in the bowl and stirred. I lined my sheet pan with foil, and I'm very glad I did, because it made clean up a breeze. I did not use the jalapeno, and used equal amounts of red, yellow, and green bell peppers. My shrimp was partially frozen, and 10 minutes was enough. We did like the slight char on the veggies. I served with lime slices and slaw, with chipotle-mayo dressing. We will definitely have this, again!
We really liked it & it was super easy to make. We used yellow onions instead of red & omitted the jalapenos. We will definitely make it again!
No it was very good
I baked it all together and left the shrimp with veggies to broast.
Delicious! I didn’t change a thing except I took another reviewer’s suggestion to cook the shrimp on a separate small sheet pan so I could remove quickly from the oven. Will definitely make often!
Definitely a make again. Delicious!
It was great! Super easy to get together, and a short cooking time makes it a great meal for weeknights too!
Very good, fast and easy fajitas.
The first time I made it, I followed the recipe and mixed everything on the pan and it was a pain to find all the shrimp before broiling it. The second time I put the shrimp on one side and the peppers and onions on the other. It was much easier that way. Then I mixed the veggies in the seasoned juices that was left from the shrimp. Before serving, I sprinkled some chopped cilantro over the top. My husband really liked the addition of the cilantro.
My family was both surprised and awed by this. Loved it. We will have this again.
My family enjoyed it. I added jalapeño sausage and sliced jalapeños at the end. BTW, I added Tequila Lime seasoning at the end with a bit of Chipotle Chili seasoning from Whole Foods. Was very tasty! I will make it again.
I liked the roasted vegetables. I don't think shrimp lends itself particularly well to fajitas, but that is merely my opinion. Still tasty.
Great recipe! Super easy and fast. 8 minutes was perfect for the shrimp and I am looking forward to my leftovers tonight!
Quick, easy and delicious. Added chicken to the marinade, all was delicious.
My family loved it. Thought about doubling it but wanted to try the recipe first. Should have made more shrimp. I added a green pepper. Quick easy delicious dinner.
This recipe was super simple and quick...perfect for a weeknight meal. I did, however, feel the flavor was slightly lacking. I used McCormick fajita seasoning and maybe that was my mistake. The only change I made was to put the shrimp on one side of the pan and the veggies on the other in order to pull them off more easily. I will try another seasoning mix brand in the future.
Really good! As another review did, I also prepared a tray of chicken strips to serve with the shrimp. Marinated all in the fajita spice, put chicken on one tray for 10 min, then put shrimp and veggies in for another 10 (20 total). Served with rice and beans, salsa and fresh avocado. So simple, easy and good!
Made these for the Daytona 500 race and they were AWESOME . I did add mushrooms and home made fahita seasoning and added it to the rice in my instapot then topped with some butter and salt. To wrap all this was wonderful and I did add mushrooms. This was as good as going out. Thanks.
didn't like the spices.
Loved this so much! Great tasting as a meal or appetizer warm or room temperature it has so much flavor! I needed to change it based on what I had. For four servings I used 1 and 1/2 pounds of shrimp, 1 Anaheim pepper, 1/2 red bell pepper, 1 red onion. Made my own Fajitas seasoning using 2 teaspoon of Chile powder, 1 teaspoon of salt, paprika, sugar and cumin. Then 1/2 teaspoon of garlic and onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper 1 tablespoon cornstarch, mixed with tablespoon olive oil and 2 tablespoons butter. Big alternations but wonderful flavor, was not too spicy. Again I used what I had I would do this again.
I will make this again. Quick, easy and very tasty.
Quick,easy & delicious
This is excellent!! So easy to prep and cook. Very tasty
We should've made more veggies with it, they tended to shrivel up some. We'll most definitely be making this again! It was very delicious, so glad we tried it
I really enjoyed these sheet pan fajitas , the shrimp took about 6 minutes in my convection oven. the veggies took about 5 minutes longer. I mixed everything together then put the shrimp on one side and the veggies on the other, once i removed the shrimp i moved the veggies over to the shrimp side and mixed them to grab some of the leftover shrimp flavor on the pan. I will make these again. watch your shrimp they cook quickly if you arent attentive they will be overcooked and rubbery.
