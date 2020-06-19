Tieton Apricot Tart with Basil Custard

This big dessert was made for a big picnic in Tieton, Washington from locally grown fresh apricots. Tart apricots and lightly-sweetened custard with a hint of basil layer onto a rustic whole wheat and almond crust. Store tart in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Recipe by cheesemite

Recipe Summary

prep:
50 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 16x12-inch tart
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, almond meal, 1 tablespoon sugar, lemon zest, and salt together in a large bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until mixture is in pea-sized crumbles. Stir in buttermilk until dough comes together.

  • Press dough evenly over the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of a 12x16-inch tart pan or sheet pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Place pan on a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Whisk egg yolks, 2/3 cup sugar, and cornstarch together in a heavy-bottomed pot. Whisk in milk. Add whole basil sprigs.

  • Cook milk mixture over medium heat, whisking constantly, until mixture begins to steam, about 8 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Remove basil sprigs with tongs and discard. Whisk vigorously until custard thickens, about 1 minute.

  • Set a wire mesh strainer over a large bowl. Pour custard into the strainer; use a rubber spatula to press it through the strainer into the bowl. Whisk vanilla extract into the custard. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface. Refrigerate until cold, about 3 hours.

  • Pour cooled custard over crust; spread evenly to edges of crust with a rubber spatula. Arrange apricot slices on top.

  • Scoop apricot jam into a small microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high until melted, about 1 minute. Brush jam over apricot slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 11g; cholesterol 103.9mg; sodium 119.2mg. Full Nutrition
