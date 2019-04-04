Banana Avocado Yogurt Smoothie

A hearty, healthy banana-avocado yogurt smoothie that is super filling with a boost of spirit.

Recipe by Deborah Xue

1
  • Place yogurt, avocado, and banana in a blender and puree until smooth. Add water for a thinner smoothie.

Per Serving:
687 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 49.9g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 146.1mg. Full Nutrition
