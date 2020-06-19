Jack Daniel's Very Merry Eggnog

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 101.5mg; sodium 58.1mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.