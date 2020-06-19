Jack Daniel's Very Merry Eggnog

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Jack Daniel's eggnog for all seasons! Any brand of liquor is fine; put your spin on it by using your favorite. And remember, a little nutmeg goes a long way.

Recipe by JACK BERGGREN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
about 9 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sugar, rum, bourbon, brandy, vanilla, nutmeg, and salt in a blender on medium speed until combined. Transfer to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Pour half-and-half, cream, and eggs into the blender; mix on low speed until combined. Carefully pour into the liquor mixture and stir to combine.

  • Ladle combined mixture back into the blender in batches; blend on low speed. Transfer blended eggnog to a punch bowl or pitcher.

  • Refrigerate eggnog until cold, 1 to 2 hours, before serving.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 101.5mg; sodium 58.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/20/2022