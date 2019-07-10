Hasenpfeffer (Rabbit Stew)
Rabbit stew made with bacon, wine, garlic, shallots, other herbs and spices.
Spectacular! This is a forgiving recipe. I didn't have shallots or currant jelly so I used 1/3 cup diced onion and some red raspberry jam instead. It was still absolutely wondeful. We like to have an elegant meal at home on New Year's, with all the kids here. We will definitely use this recipe this year. We raise our own meat rabbits and I used one we'd butchered too late yet it came out totally tender. I think this would be a good recipe for wild rabbit as well, because toughness will not be an issue with this recipe.Read More
The red wine made the white rabbit meat look like it was bleeding for half the cooking time. Then, it got a greyish burgandy color and never improved. This was my first time making rabbit and the color of the dish really turned me off. The "ick" factor of the way the dish looked prevented me from enjoying the dish.Read More
Oh My Goodness! This was awesome! I've never made rabbit before & my local meat market had them in as a specialty . This was gourmet! *I would recommend going with a good low sodium bacon, and low sodium boullian b/c it seemed a bit on the salty side*. I'd also add fresh mushrooms the last hour. I served it w/ mashed red-skins and baby glazed carrots (seriously!) The wine I used was Penfolds Shiraz Cabernet. Not only was it perfect for the dish, but a great wine to serve with the meal. Smooth, delicate, perfect!
My husband raved on this recipe!! It was simple to prepare but has a gourmet flair. The rabbit was tender and the gravy was the bomb! Thank-you Cheryl Gross. Note: I added a few sliced, fresh mushrooms to the gravy before thickening.
This was an excellent recipe, my first rabbit experience. I followed the recipe until right after cooking the garlic & shallot, at which time I added everything to the crockpot, set it on low, and cooked it for 9 hours. Then I made the gravy as directed and served with oven-roasted potatoes & carrots. We used wild snowshoe hare in the recipe and it turned out melt-in-your-mouth tender. My husband couldn't stop raving about how tender it was. My 4-year old had seconds.
Omigosh!!! Five stars aren't enough! I used a young cottontail to make it and hubby and I devoured as much as we could. I used Holly's suggestion of adding mushrooms and made some chunky mashed potatoes and rosemary glazed baby carrots. Using shallow bowls, I put a mound of the potatoes in the center and covered it with the gravy. The carrots were served on the side in small bowls. Absolutely stupendous! Note: the recipe called for adding thyme twice...I added it once with the rosemary. First class, CHERLYLG!!!
Absolutely delicious. I didn't have bacon and used pancetta instead. I followed the recipe directions for preparing the rabbit separately from the shallots, red wine, bouillon and herbs. I then combined it all in a crockpot along with some sliced carrots and quartered mushrooms. I also added more peppercorns than called for in the recipe. The rabbit turned out moist and tender. This is the 2nd time I've made this recipe. The first time I followed the directions and stewed it on the stovetop for 1 1/2 hrs. The crockpot method works just as well. About 1/2 hr before serving, I took out the rabbit and kept it warm in the oven. Then I followed the directions to make the gravy and turned the crockpot on high. Gravy turned out great. Served the rabbit with white rice and sliced French bread.
A dish fit for a KING! The gravy is to die for. I didn't have currant jelly, so I used grape instead. Also used fresh mushrooms as recommended by another user. Can't wait to try it again with the currant jelly.
a very delicious recipe. this was my first time cooking or eating rabbit, and it certainly won't be my last.
This was the best rabbit I have ever eaten! I used a wild cottontail rabbit and it turned out so flavorful, moist and tender. I didn't have the boullion granules so I just substituted the water with chicken broth. I also didn't have currant jelly so I used black raspberry jelly. The gravy is SO good. I'll definitely be using this recipe again.
This recipe was a hit! The rabbit came out moist and full of flavor, which left the guests fighting over the last bits. I splurged for some high quality, fresh bacon, which I think added a lot to the dish.
Hubby wanted me to make this agaiin for our son to try. They go rabbit hunting together and he never eats any. I did add some mushrooms. I think you've got a winner. Thanks for the recipe:)
This recipe is AWESOME! Very nice texture and flavor. My husband has had a lot of rabitt in his life, but he says hands down this was the best he'd ever tasted! He even went as far as to say it was better than his mom's! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out beautifully! This one's a keeper for sure!!!
Been a while since I have cooked rabbit, not a common item here in the Baltimore area, this looked like an authentic recipe to me. I followed the recipe EXACTLY except I used Concord grape jam instead of Currant jelly. It was a huge hit! Don't leave out the lemon in the gravy! I did strain the gravy and work some of the pulp through a sieve to make a silkier gravy. A bed of chive spaetzle....some roasted brussel sprouts....a peppery Zinfandel and it's a perfect late night romantic dinner!
holy cow!!! this is good!!! It doesn't take that long to prep!!
Superb!! "Cook!! Where's my hasenpfeffer!?!!"
This is fabulous! Takes a little time, but well worth it. Only thing I would do next time, is double the ingredients to make the sauce (wine, jelly, etc.). We didn't have enough to make the gravy after it simmered. Thanks for a great recipe!
I enjoyed this recipe. It was my first time cooking and eating rabbit. We just started raising meat rabbits and decided this would be the first recipe we would try. My husband and son loved it! I did add fresh mushrooms and am glad that I did. We served it over mashed potatoes. When we went to the liquor store and told the man we were making rabbit, he immediately suggested a cheap california cabernet to cook it in which turned out to be perfect. The cooking is slightly labor intensive but if you love rabbit, well worth it!
First time I have prepared rabbit I did make a few changes but, other then that I followed the recipe to the tee. Did not have shallots so used onion, did not have chicken bouillon so used beef granuals, did not have currant jelly so used grape. Used corn starch instead of flour to thicken the gravy. Since I made changes I rated this a 4 but, should be a 5 because it turned out wonderful!! The gravy is something to die for and I put some aside to use on other recipes. Will be making this again!!
Excellent dish! I used the mushrooms in the sauce as well, which really helped cut down on the amount of rabbit needed (and helped my wallet)! I served the stew with glazed baby carrots and a root veggie mash including russet potatoes, parsnips and rutabega.
Very good. Used a 3.5lb 12 month old domestic rabbit and it was very tender. Used the crock pot method, and onion instead of shallot. I read a few reviews that said they doubled the gravy so I added am extra half recipe for it and it was way too much. So if you use the crock pot, stick to what is written. Very enjoyable.
Phenomenal recipe. We added baby carrots about an hour into the simmering. Turned out terrific, wasn't too difficult, and the meat was so tender and juicy. We will definitely be making this again--and the house smells amazing now!
To die for! This is the perfect fall stew. And the gravy... Oh my!
Rich and delicious. A great fall treat. This was the first time I prepared rabbit and it turned out well. The meat was tender and not the least bit gamey. It tasted a lot like chicken.
Red wine and peppercorns make an excellent sauce for any wild meat. I use a similar sauce as a gravy for venison and goose; the main difference is that cream is added at the very end to make the gravy. We used this recipe to cook cottontail. It was fantastic.
Before I cooked this recipe I read the reviews. It had 22 reviews, all were 5 stars. Now it has 23. I made it exactly according to the recipe with the exception that after browning the rabbit and cooking the shallots and garlic I put it all in a slow cooker for 5 hrs on low. It was delicious and fall off the bone tender. If I had only one chance to impress someone with my cooking, I'd cook this and not worry about it. And I agree totally with AndiSue, the gravy is out of this world. So, take a bow CHERYLG, you're getting a standing ovation here.
Absolutely delicious! The first time we ever tried making rabbit stew and are we ever glad we chose this recipe. Thank you Lovesmurfs for sharing this one! I took some into work for 6 co-workers and they all enjoyed it as well. Will definetly make this again.
Delicious and easy. As the ribs have little meat, I ommited them, and instead boiled them up with a few bay leaves to use as the water required for the recipe. I had a large amount of liquid left at the end of cooking the rabbits, so I used cornstarch and lemon juice to thicken the sauce without removing the rabbit. Would make this dish again.
Wonderful recipe. My husband is not a big fan of red wine cuisines. He LOVES this one. I used chicken instead of rabbit meat. Tasty!
Rich and Delicious! You'd pay quite a bit for this meal in a gourmet restaurant. Will leave the lemon juice out next time - would rather not have the tang of the lemon but this is a great recipe. My husband doesn't cook much but likes to make up special meals with the bounties of his latest hunt. This was delicious. We placed everything in the crockpot rather than cooking on top of the stove for an hour and a half. Meat fell off the bone.
THE BEST RABBIT RECIPE! People who have hunted rabbit all their life try this and can not believe how good rabbit can taste! I've been asked for this recipe by people who heard from a friend how delicious the rabbit I make is. I've made this both in the crock pot and the instant pot. Both are easy and excellently!
I have been thinking of raising rabbits for meat, so I bought one at the grocery store for a test run. After tasting this, my husband is on board with my new venture! Minus one star because the white meat was a little dry after only an hour and I agree with some other reviewers that all that bacon is not necessary. Otherwise excellent flavour. I will make again.
I’ve made this several times now and each time I am so glad that I found this recipe. I have access to wild rabbits and this works perfectly for these which traditionally can turn out tough even when stewed. I did pop everything into a slow cooker for about 3 1/2 hours on high. I had the parts from 4 whole rabbits and even the forelegs were tender. Served with baby carrots and baby potatoes. Along with homemade mustard pickles and the homemade Cabernet that I used in the recipe. I did substitute homemade apple jelly because the currant jelly is not always available here.
This recipe is delicious! Followed instructions as closely as possible, except I couldn't find currant jelly (supposed to be red or black, I wonder?) so I added apple jelly instead; and I added 1/2 lb of sliced button mushrooms because we love them. Served with mashed potatoes, boiled carrots and steamed brussels sprouts. This was my first time cooking rabbit and only my second time eating it. The meat looks and tastes like chicken, LOL, so it was reminiscent of coq au vin. Highly recommend!
Made it for Valentines. Family loved it and it was easy! I also could not find Current Jelly so used grape.
This was my first attempt making this. I prefer a bit more gravy, so I added an additional cup of chicken broth. I know that it is normally served with potatoes or noodles, but I decided to serve it over rice instead. It turned out pretty good, if I do say so myself!
Truely a remarkable dish. I let the rabbit stew for two hours. Used a Cote de Rhone red wine. I replaced the current jelly with Fig jam. Increadible.
Have made it 2-3 times and it's to die for.
I made this for a group of hunters yesterday, 1 of them being a person that has been all over the world. He said it is the best he's ever had. Another manages a resort with a chef that was trained in Paris, Switzerland and the USA, he too told me it was a fantastic dish. The third man said he has never had a wild game dish so good, he asked me to make it the next time he schedules a hunt. I used a middle line merlot instead of a dry red. Thank You!
Followed the directions exactly and it was delicious! Even the kids loved it. Will definately make again.
I'm not sure what all the fuss is about. The rabbit turned out tender, true, but the recipe overall just wasn't that great. The bacon is all stewed and weird in the end and didn't seem to add a lot to the dish. Though it was edible, nobody was nuts about this dish. I'm not making this again.
Superb!
This was fabulous! I left out the currant jelly, but added a few baby carrots for the sweetness.
We loved this! Some words of wisdom - unless we catch our own rabbit next time, I think we'll sub in chicken thighs. Rabbit (at least the one we bought from D'Artagnan) tastes seriously JUST like chicken, but is a lot more expensive. That being said, this recipe is a real winner - didn't change a thing and we are still talking about it!
Used a 4.5 lbs D'Artagnan rabbit. Used a pressure cooker for 40 Minutes, after pressure was reached. Used extra 1 cup of red wine in cooker. Use canola instead of bacon next time. Added mushrooms. Came out great.
Out of this world! We added mushrooms to the gravy, as suggested by other reviewers, and cooked up a wild rabbit that a friend killed for us. Delicious!
Used snowshoe hare with excellent results.
Amazing! Such a delicious dish. I make this when rabbit is in season, but it is such a treat.
I have made this recipe three times in the last 6 months. I follow the recipe to a tee and serve with mashed potatoes and a vegetable. My family raves about this every time! Definitely a crowd pleaser.
Added mushrooms to the onion and garlic sautee, goes great with a strong German beer and potatoes. I recommend the federalist Cabernet Sauvignon for the wine.
Yum! I'm a novice cook (but able to follow directions). I made this for my bf and I swear he thinks I've been cooking all my life because of this. Thank you, Cheryl! I've never prepared rabbit before but the rabbit turned out amazingly tender.
Absolutely brilliant! My husband loves it. It does start out like most of his cooking...Fry a half pound of bacon, reserve meat and use grease. I used this recipe in a rabbit cook off for ST JUDE'S this past Easter weekend and came in third. Not bad for a German dish in the middle of Cajun Country. Thank you so much for sharing it with us.
This recipe was amazing. I used FuZion Shiraz - Malbec wine, which was cheap but delicious and perfect for game meats. I also didn't have currant jelly but had home-made grape preserves that I used... The rabbit was incredibly tender and the flavour was amazing. This recipe gave the meat great flavour without overpowering it, which was exactly what we were looking for... We wanted a recipe that would compliment the rabbit but not overtake it and since rabbit is a subtle tasting meat, many other recipes would have done exactly that.. Oh, and the gravy? Amazing. I doubled the recipe for the sauce that made the gravy (wine and water, etc., and the flour and water) because I didn't think that the recipe made enough as is and I was right. I served it with sweet roasted butternut squash and fork mashed new potatoes tossed with butter and herbs. The earthy taste of the squash went really well with the rabbit and the gravy was amazing with the potatoes as well. Everyone loved this meal (mother and husband) and I will definitely be making it again.
Oh my, this was AbSOLUTELY the the best thing I've eaten in many many weeks!!! My boyfriend started it while I was at work using some rabbit he'd gotten from a friend as a thank you for helping him slaughter 30 of them.. As others suggested, we substituted 1/3c finely diced onion for the shallot and seedless raspberry jam for the currant jelly (couldn't find any of either anywhere in town!). We also added a pound of fresh mushrooms. Otherwise, we followed the recipe as written and served it over mashed potatoes with a side of rosemary/honey glazed carrots & a fresh green salad. It was so good we nearly finished it off between the two of us IN ONE SITTING! Yum. Yum. Yum. Thank you for this recipe. I plan to make it again this weekend.
Delicious! Rabbit was very tender and gravy was great. The wine added to it but was not overbearing. If I wasn't alone I would have stood in line at the refrigerator to get leftovers.
Used wild rabbit- it was so tender. I cooked it on low for 3 hours. I didn't have red wine so used 1/4 cup aged balsamic vinegar and 1/4 cup water. Can't wait to use red wine next time!
i did not care much for this recipe, 2 much bacon
Absolutely delicious! My teenage son made us all stop talking so that he could fully enjoy the meal! I added a cup of chopped crimini mushrooms with the shallots, more water as the sauce thickened and then at the end another splash of wine. I will add more pepper next time. The gravy really makes this dish and it is well worth the time.
This was my first time cooking rabbit, but it won't be the last. This recipe is superb. I followed the recipe exactly until it was time to put the rabbit and bacon back in the pot. Instead I put all into the crockpot and cooked on low for 9 hours. Then I removed the rabbit to keep warm and strained the remaining juice into a pan on the stove to continue making the gravy. (I don't like lumps of bacon or shallots in my gravy). The meat was fall off the bone tender and flavorful and the gravy was one of the best I've tasted. I made mashed potatoes for the rest of the gravy. I will definitely do this recipe again, and might do it with chicken when rabbit isn't available at my market.
Awesome!!!!
This is the first time I've ever eaten rabbit, let alone cooked it. It was absolutely wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly, except in the last step where it said to add more thyme to the gravy. I didn't add any more spices. I will definitely make this again.
Amazing!!! This recipe was my first time cooking rabbit, Im in love with it now! I didnt have currant jelly so i used Cranberry sauce instead, still very delicious! I also used a cheap merlot for the wine part.
Absolutely scrumptious! I did double the sauce ingredients as I made German spatzle to go with it & they were perfect for soaking up the sauce. Serve with red cabbage & you have an authentic German meal!
This was my second time making this recipe. The first time was with a wild cottontail, and this time I used a a couple frier meat rabbits. It was a big hit both times, and the gravy over mashed potatoes is OUTSTANDING!!!
Wunderbar! This is a crowd pleaser. I substituted cherries for the currant jelly and added mushrooms. I also used a slow cooker for the braising part. Everybody loved it. 3 of the 4 dinners had never had rabbit before, now they are true believers. If you cook something with bacon and wine can it ever fail?? Not this hasenpfeffer!
Very good! Used a pinot noir and raspberry jam, vey juicey/tender and fell off the bones, paired well with red cabbage and served over potatoes.
Our favourite rabbit recipe to date. It's also very forgiving and flexible, as others have stated. We used lard and some smoke flavour in place of bacon (we had none), doubled the onions and tripled the garlic (we love those flavours), and homemade mixed berry jam in place of the currant (again, we had none). We served it on mashed potatoes and grilled dill and lemon carrots on the side. This meal pleased all of my picky toddlers!
Everyone loved this dish! I used 5 wild rabbits and added some thick sliced baby bella mushrooms the last hour of cooking. Can't wait to make this again!!
Amaaaazing! I didn't have enough bacon fat to take out and put back in, but I don't think it mattered. I played and adjusted with the temperatures before the slow cook, and that helped because my stove was overcooking things and it got a bit smokey in here! In any case, I'd totally do this again, and serve to guests!
I too dislike the color wine adds, so I went with 2 cups of beef stock and 1&1/2 cup water then added potatoes and carrots. I love this recipe, its very smart and delicious!
This was a great recipe for my sons' snowshoe hares he got over the weekend. We added carrots and mushrooms for an even "meatier" stew. I didn't have shallots on hand but used leeks instead. We cooked up some egg noodles to serve the rabbit stew on top. It was delicious!
This is a wonderful recipie. I have used seedless raspberry jam when I don't have currant and its just as good. Delicious!
Am making it for the second time right now. Husband doesn't like wine in recipes but I do. All we had on hand was some cheap Riesling (a white wine) used 1/2 cup instead of 1 cup and it was AMAZING. I could still taste the hint of wine but it didn't overwhelm my husband. Rabbit absorbs the flavors SO nicely I may as well have used chicken (something to keep in mind if preparing for less open minded parties)
My whole family loved this recipe. I didn't have shallots or currant jelly, so I used 2 medium onions, but didn't substitute anything in for the jelly. I omitted the wine and used chicken broth for the wine and the water. I added 2 sliced carrots and one stalk of celery, chopped. My only negative comment of this recipe is it was very salty. Next time, I will not use the bouillon. Also, this was a late dinner and we were hungry, so we skipped the making/adding of the gravy. It was still delicious without. Will definitely be making again.
Absolutely delicious! This was my first time preparing rabbit, and this easy recipe turned out great. I would definitely make this again.
Pretty Good Recipe, Easy to do and has a lot of flavor. I always use onion for shallots, I don't see the point of the extra cost for shallots, I grow my own onions and they are very mild. I used cooking wine, which for this recipe is a mistake because of the amount of wine used it turned out a bit salty, but the flavor was great and the rabbit was very tender. This is my 2nd attempt at rabbit. I have a daughter that raises them, so when she comes to visit there is always two or three packages of rabbit appearing in my freezer. By 1st attempt, I just cooked like chicken and it turned out very tough and wild tasting. My wife didn't like it at all and was hesitant to try this one. The rabbit was so tender and the flavors well developed that she actually liked it except for it being too salty. I can't buy regular wine in the stores here and don't want to go to a liquor store to get it so I always use cooking wine. I will try this again with 2 changes, 1) Use half as much wine, replacing with more low sodium chicken broth. 2) I am going to try to de- bone the rabbit, those little bones are a bear to work around.
This is good. I wasn't a big fan of the wine flavor, so next time I'll tweak the gravy and add some mushrooms. But it was very good as is and tender. The house filled with a lovely aroma while it stewed.
We've been raising and eating rabbits for 6 years. This is my favorite way to cook them. Great flavors. I use whatever jelly or jam I have on hand.
Best rabbit dish ever!
My first time cooking rabbit. It was perfect. We served it with a side of potatoes, crusty French baguette to sop up the gravy, and a simple spring greens salad. It brought me back to when I first had rabbit in the South of France. I did add a few mushrooms about an hour in to cooking as the previous women did, because I had some laying around, and it was very good, although I'm sure it would've been great without them too.
Sooo good! I added mushrooms and put it in a slow cooker. The results were tender and super flavorful!
This stew was absolutely wonderful. This was my family's first time trying rabbit and we LOVE IT! I did substitute sweet red wine instead of using dry red ( and the gravy was a bit more full bodied) and added some button mushrooms. I will definitely make this again.
Absolutely delicious! I was skeptical. We raised meat rabbits with the idea that we would have an alternate to beef, but I was leery as I have never eaten rabbit. This recipe set my mind at ease!! Not only was it delicious, it was easy. My kids made it with a little guidance from me. I will say, though, that we stretched the gravy a little by adding more water and flour at the end. Also, we didn't have the jelly, so we used raspberry jam and an onion. I don't know what i was missing, because this way still tasted super tender - melt in your mouth - and tasty!
The gravy alone makes this recipe worth the effort. My kids (who are very picky) raved about this dish. I used beef broth instead of wine (because I generally don't like the flavor wine adds to dishes). I also substituted red onion and mango-raspberry jam for the shallots and jelly. Even with the alterations, this was DELICIOUS! This is my favorite recipe I've gotten off of allrecipes.com thus far. Thank you so much for sharing!! Even with the alterations, this was WONDERFUL.
This was my first time eating as well as cooking rabbit and it was magnificent! I put in the elbow grease and got all the bite-size chunks of meat off the body. I added a few extra ounces of bacon to offset the meat lost/left on the bones. This smelled SO good while we waited. I got that jolt of excitement in my taste buds and my heart thumped like it does when you put time, effort, and money into a recipe and you're hoping it's good... It's good! I made some jazzy potatoes with crunchy onions on the side. The next time I make this I will use a low sodium bacon, as I used half the salt the recipe called for and it was still salty. Tomorrow I'll be making something boring as a base or side like white rice or white potatoes with no jazz, because there is a TON of flavor in this. Thank you to those who reviewed it and rated it; you gave me the bravery to give it a go.
Very good........smells amazing while cooking!
We raise rabbits and this is best recipe yet. Of course I made adjustments. Substituted Cranberry juice and strawberry preserves and baked in the oven. Delicious, will make again!
Labor and time intensive, but it's worth the effort. Bay leaves give it a nice flavor, I would double them next time and add some additional garlic.
This recipe was easy to follow. I changed up the recipe, I didn't have lemons for the gravy, so I added balsamic vinegar and a little whipping cream. The gravy was fantastic.
I added red wine vinegar, mushrooms and carrots. Delicious.
Wonderful, top-notch recipe!!! Sauce is sooooo tasty in this recipe and would be good over most other white meats as well!!!
Wonderful recipe- we make it every fall and our friends always get excited to share this dish with us. Thank you !
This was fantastic! I made it for Easter dinner and my family was very pleased. I didn't have enough "cooking juices" to make the gravy, which was unfortunate. I'm not quite sure why, but regardless... Thank you for a fabulous recipe!
This was an awesome recipe! I could not believe how easy it was! All my kids enjoyed this recipe and I didn't even follow the recipe. I didnt have cut up pieces, so I used leg pieces of rabbit instead. 6 leg rabbits to be exact. I followed what the recipe called for except for shallots. I used white onion instead. Going on, I did what the recipe called for and followed it along again except for the lemon. I didnt use lemon in this recipe and didnt feel cheeted. So, if you are looking for an awesome recipe that calls for rabbit, this one is it! Loved this recipe!!
Delicious! I would definitely make it again!
I didn't have any jelly but my homemade jalapeno jelly which I used. I also doubled the liquid and simmered in the oven at 260* for 3.5 hours as I didn't have a large enough skillet. It turned out so tender and absolutely delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
My husband is a hunter and we always have rabbit in the freezer. I don't like the game taste of wild rabbit, this cuts down that wild taste.
Delicious!!! It was our first time making rabbit. Instead of cooking it over the stove top, I sauted the onions and counter parts in our instant pot, seared the rabbit in the bacon grease as the instructions stated, and then cooked it for one hour and 15 minutes, just to make sure it was cooked all the way! We used frog jelly and the gravy was fantastic!!!
