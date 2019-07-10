Hasenpfeffer (Rabbit Stew)

Pretty Good Recipe, Easy to do and has a lot of flavor. I always use onion for shallots, I don't see the point of the extra cost for shallots, I grow my own onions and they are very mild. I used cooking wine, which for this recipe is a mistake because of the amount of wine used it turned out a bit salty, but the flavor was great and the rabbit was very tender. This is my 2nd attempt at rabbit. I have a daughter that raises them, so when she comes to visit there is always two or three packages of rabbit appearing in my freezer. By 1st attempt, I just cooked like chicken and it turned out very tough and wild tasting. My wife didn't like it at all and was hesitant to try this one. The rabbit was so tender and the flavors well developed that she actually liked it except for it being too salty. I can't buy regular wine in the stores here and don't want to go to a liquor store to get it so I always use cooking wine. I will try this again with 2 changes, 1) Use half as much wine, replacing with more low sodium chicken broth. 2) I am going to try to de- bone the rabbit, those little bones are a bear to work around.