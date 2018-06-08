Baked Pompano

Delicious fall-off-the-bone fish.

By gomer45

Credit: Julie Beth Rosel

prep:
25 mins
cook:
37 mins
total:
1 hr 2 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, rice wine, 1 tablespoon olive oil, hoisin sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce, and juice of 1/2 the lime together in a bowl.

  • Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir shallot and ginger until starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Pour in soy sauce mixture; simmer until slightly thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Score both sides of the pompano in a crosshatch pattern. Pat dry with a paper towel. Season both sides and inside of the pompano with dill, salt, and pepper. Slice remaining 1/2 of the lime and arrange slices inside. Drizzle remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over pompano; rub over both sides.

  • Layer cabbage leaves in the bottom of a large baking dish; place pompano on top. Pour soy sauce mixture over pompano. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil. Let marinate as oven preheats.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake pompano in the preheated oven until fragrant, about 20 minutes. Remove aluminum foil; continue baking until pompano flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes more.

  • Peel back skin and lift pompano flesh off the bones using a fork. Transfer to a serving plate.

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 85mg; sodium 3998mg. Full Nutrition
