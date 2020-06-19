Nectarine Bars

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is so easy to make and it's very tasty. Serve as dessert or snack. Everyone will be asking you for this great simple recipe.

Recipe by DIXYABI

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour and 1/2 cup sugar in a 9x13-inch baking pan; cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Press firmly into an even layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven until crust is slightly browned, about 25 minutes.

  • Place 1/3 of the nectarine slices in a blender and puree until smooth. Stir cornstarch into the mixture until evenly distributed.

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl until light, using an electric mixer; gradually beat in 1 cup sugar until well combined. Stir in the blended nectarine mixture; pour over hot baked crust.

  • Bake until almost set, about 30 minutes. Let cool completely on a rack, 30 minutes to 1 hour; cut into bars. Top bars with remaining nectarine slices.

Cook's Notes:

You can add 3 tablespoons lemon juice to the blender mixture. It adds a little zest to this great treat.

You can substitute margarine for the butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 65.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022