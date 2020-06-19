Nectarine Bars

These bars were a fantastic way to use some very ripe nectarines I had. The bars are really quite easy to make, and taste great. I will give a warning on the bake times though: my crust began to brown in just 20 minutes, and the filling was already set after 15 minutes of baking. If I had baked the filling the 30 minutes as stated, the bars would've been way overdone--and maybe burnt. So just keep a close watch on baking times. Also, for the crust, I used unsalted butter, so I added 1/3 tsp of salt to dough, plus 1 tsp vanilla extract for flavor. I added the flour to the butter/sugar mixture just until it formed crumbs (only needed 1 2/3 cups flour). For the filling, I only used a 1/2 cup sugar since my nectarines were super super ripe, and took the submitter's advice to add some lemon juice to it (only 1 tbsp). I also lined my baking pan with enough parchment paper to have overhang on all sides; thus making it super easy to get the bars out of the pan. Overall, we really enjoyed these bars, and I will make them again--and maybe try them with other fruit as well. Thank you for the recipe.

Read More