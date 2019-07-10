Texas Lemonade
Vodka-infused lemonade. This vodka and lemonade drink called Texas lemonade is refreshing on a summer day.
Vodka-infused lemonade. This vodka and lemonade drink called Texas lemonade is refreshing on a summer day.
I am normally a bourbon drinker, neat, so I don't care much for mixed drinks. However, this has become my go-to summer beverage during the hot months. I use 7-up to cut the sweetness a bit and the lemon and lime have a nice sour touch for balance.Read More
I am normally a bourbon drinker, neat, so I don't care much for mixed drinks. However, this has become my go-to summer beverage during the hot months. I use 7-up to cut the sweetness a bit and the lemon and lime have a nice sour touch for balance.
Just made this for my friend and I on a sunny Saturday afternoon- delicious!!!
I drink these all the time, but with different proportions. Only about 2-3 oz of soda and packed full of ice.
I loved this! It was super tart and refreshing. Simple too. I see many of these in my near future this summer. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections