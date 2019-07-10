Texas Lemonade

5
4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Vodka-infused lemonade. This vodka and lemonade drink called Texas lemonade is refreshing on a summer day.

Recipe by HollyC

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour vodka, lemon juice, and lime juice into a 16-ounce glass; stir.

    Advertisement

  • Fill glass with ice. Top off with lemon-lime soda.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 30.4g; sodium 33.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022