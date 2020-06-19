Smashed Cucumber Salad

This smashed cucumber salad is one of my all-time favorite cold summer side dishes. By crushing our cucumber before we cut it, we produce flavors that un-smashed cukes can't. When you crush the cells in a vegetable, as opposed to cutting cleanly through them, certain compounds get mixed together, which can result in a significantly different flavor. In cucumbers, this is a good thing — onions, not so much. The only decision you're going to have to make is how long to let the cucumbers marinate — half an hour or so or not at all.

Recipe by Chef John

Ingredients

Directions

  • Wrap each cucumber in plastic wrap to minimize splattering. Place on a work surface and pound with a flat object (like a meat pounder) until cucumbers crack and are slightly flattened. Remove from plastic. Cut cucumbers in half; halve each side lengthwise. Slice into 1- to 1 1/2 -inch wide slices. Transfer to a strainer set over a bowl.

  • Sprinkle cucumber with salt and sugar; mix until well combined. Refrigerate the bowl and strainer for 30 to 60 minutes so cucumber pieces can drain into the bowl.

  • Place garlic, seasoned rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes in a large bowl; whisk together thoroughly.

  • Transfer drained cucumbers into the bowl with dressing. Toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for about 30 minutes to allow flavors to mingle.

  • Place cucumbers in a serving bowl and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Chef's Note:

In place of seasoned rice vinegar, you can use plain rice vinegar and add an extra pinch of salt and sugar to the dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 1.4g; sodium 530.2mg. Full Nutrition
