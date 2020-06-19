Smashed Cucumber Salad

I had no idea what an English Cucumber was ... had seen them, but never tried them. I have tried many of Chef John's recipes. And have always enjoyed them ... so I decided to try this one. I followed the recipe as is ... I did not have anything but my hammer fist to beat the cucumbers (which came wrapped in plastic from the store). After beating them ... I rinsed them off and followed the rest of the recipe. I did not know how much crushed pepper to use so I used 1-teaspoon ... which was just right (for me). This dish was awesome!!! Thank you Chef John!!! I will save this and share this recipe with everyone ... kudos!