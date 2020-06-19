This smashed cucumber salad is one of my all-time favorite cold summer side dishes. By crushing our cucumber before we cut it, we produce flavors that un-smashed cukes can't. When you crush the cells in a vegetable, as opposed to cutting cleanly through them, certain compounds get mixed together, which can result in a significantly different flavor. In cucumbers, this is a good thing — onions, not so much. The only decision you're going to have to make is how long to let the cucumbers marinate — half an hour or so or not at all.
I have made smashed cucumbers before, but I used cumin, lime and cilantro to season them. This version was pretty tasty as well. I served these to accompany Chinese carry out. They were good enough to just spoon over the rice and eat as a main dish! And they went nicely with chicken and ribs from the grill. I used Persian cucumbers from my garden to make this dish several times over the summer.
I had no idea what an English Cucumber was ... had seen them, but never tried them. I have tried many of Chef John's recipes. And have always enjoyed them ... so I decided to try this one. I followed the recipe as is ... I did not have anything but my hammer fist to beat the cucumbers (which came wrapped in plastic from the store). After beating them ... I rinsed them off and followed the rest of the recipe. I did not know how much crushed pepper to use so I used 1-teaspoon ... which was just right (for me). This dish was awesome!!! Thank you Chef John!!! I will save this and share this recipe with everyone ... kudos!
LOVE IT! The traditionally Asian ingredients of the dressing give this salad a unique personality and the smashing technique really IS fun! A great change from sour cream-and-dill-based cucumber salads (although we like those, too)!
I am new to cooking , I loved it, my kids loved it. The only question I had and was do you rinse the cucumbers after they have been draining and covered with salt and sugar.Do you rinse the cucumbers and then add it to the dressing. I didn't because it didn't say so, I don't know if it is common knowledge to do so (rinse), but it was very delicious.
The flavor and texture for this cucumber salad is excellent. I made it as written, wielding a cast iron skillet. This is really a much faster way than peeling and slicing. I would only use one teaspoon of crushed garlic as you don't want that flavor taking over. I would also recommend using the English cucumbers; the other ones you get at the store have a tougher peel.
I was skeptical at first but we loved Chef John's shaved asparagus salad so I thought what the heck, I'll smash a cucumber. It is very good. The cucumber stays crispy and there is just a tiny bit of spiciness. You can really taste the sesame oil. It all comes together so well . I will definitely make this again especially when cucumbers are overflowing in the garden. Thanks once again Chef John for another great recipe.
this was absolutely delicious.. we made this with a regular cucumber and unseasoned rice vinegar.. i'm not sure if smashing did much of anything but we felt letting the cucumber drain with sugar and kosher salt really made a huge difference.. i'll definitely be doing that more often when making cucumber salads.. ty so much for the recipe
This is one of my "go-to" recipes even when cucumbers are not in season in my area. Usually make it once a week - love it with grilled chicken, fish or a spicy asian dish. If I have them on hand, I add sliced radishes, for color and added flavor. Definitely a keeper for all I have shared the dish with.
I have made this several times and each time its a hit. Be careful with the sesame oil, its very potent and too much can ruin the dish. I cut it down to 3/4 tsp. and I add a little extra sweetness with some Splenda ( watching our sugar use) just a sprinkle and its awesome. I have served it immediately after preparing and also chilled for an hour. Chilling is the way to go for the best flavor but either way its a great dish.
We loved this. I already had the cucumbers sliced before I looked for a dressing recipe. I put in “cucumbers with vinegar” and this came up. We lived in Japan and this reminds me of the side dish they served using lovely Japanese cucumbers smaller than an English cucumber.
The first I made this, I followed the recipe carefully and it was delicious. The second time I made it, I switched up the dressing ingredients (apple cider vinegar, olive oil, lemon basil) - still delicious.
Really good outside the box easy to make cucumber salad! If you’re making it to share, (at least) double it as it doesn’t make much. I made as written, using salt and pepper with unseasoned rice vinegar. Thanks for the recipe, Chef John!
To be fair, I made LOTS of changes: First, the cucumbers were not smashed until after I cut them into cubes because I did it already and then looked up a recipe for cucumbers salads...I added some erythritol sweetner (1 TBSP) because I thought I might like it better if it were a little sweet, and I did. I also used some roasted and salted sunflower seeds because I didn't have any peanuts. They were quite good in this. It was not a hit at our Labor Day gathering, but it wasn't a complete bust either. I was just looking to use up a surplus cucumber, so it was ok.
I'm not sure I taste any difference between smashed, or chopped cucumber but this sure was tasty, and easy to make. If you don't feel like making the mess from smashing your cucumbers I'm sure this will be just fine with chopped cucumbers.
This was a great recipe: easy, tasty and fresh tasting. I added cooked chicken. Next time I will use three cucumbers so I will have leftovers!
7 10 17 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/258377/smashed-cucumber-salad/ ... Cucs are coming in strong; subbed with regular cucs; sliced lengthwise, deseeded, smashed & cut. I let 'em sit for an hour; stirred, & another hour. Light, crispy cucs. 'A little more color & another texture would be nice; pomegranate seeds, sunflower seeds, nuts? I dunno. It's good as is, just not remarkable. :)
We Loved this salad. I added a bit of agave syrup to the mix to sweeten it up quite a bit having found out that Hubby does not like vinegar taste! It went so well with pork fried rice and 5 spice pork steaks by Chef John. So freakin YUMMO! We will make it all again.
So good! I used fresh young cucumbers from our CSA. I was out of soy sauce, so subbed a small amount of chili paste for that and the pepper flakes. Do give the salad time to marinate, as the flavors really develop. It had a good savory Korean vibe. We will definitely make this again.
Made exactly as written, let cukes drain over bowl for about two hours. I marinated longer than I intended to ( 3 -4 hours) and they were delicous. I was not clear if I was supposed to add the juice from the cuke back in or not so I did. Can't wait to make this again.
Draining them in a colander still seems to leave them a bit too "full" of water for my taste. I tried packing them tighter in a bowl, and upping the sugar amount (which I made sure to wash away later) and they got much softer, which is my preference. I also needed a bit more of the sauce mixture than indicated in the recipe to let more of the flavors mix together.
It was ok. I didn’t think smashing the cucumbers gave them more flavor but made them mushy. They didn’t have much flavor and I made them per the recipe. My neighbor liked them a lot, but I thought they were meh.
This salad was so good! I love cucumbers, and this was such a fun way to prepare them. Even if you don't like cucumbers, I still suggest that you try this recipe and maybe it will convert you. I will definitely make it again. Thank you Chef John!
