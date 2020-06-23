Mango-Salmon Tacos and Guava-Peanut Sauce

I made these tacos as a thank you for help with a summer scavenger hunt. The ingredients were inspired by items from the hunt.

By Emily Morse

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
4 tacos
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spray a large piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray; place salmon on top. Lay mango pieces over salmon. Wrap up salmon and mango with aluminum foil; transfer to a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until salmon flakes easily with a fork, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool until easily handled, about 5 minutes. Flake salmon into pieces and chop mango.

  • Combine guava juice, soy sauce, peanut butter, and sugar in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Place corn tortillas on a microwave-safe plate and cover with a dampened paper towel. Heat in the microwave until warm, about 20 seconds.

  • Stack 2 corn tortillas on each serving plate. Divide salmon, mango, carrot, and kale between each plate. Drizzle peanut sauce on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 37.3mg; sodium 1513.1mg. Full Nutrition
