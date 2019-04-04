Easy Buttermilk Baking Sheet Pancakes

So you'd rather hang with your brunch guests than stand over a hot oven flipping flapjacks? Gather everyone around for a giant baking sheet pancake, instead! When you set this hot cake in the center of the table, everyone can add their own toppings and slice at will. A great choice for busy moms, too: just give the kids cookie cutters to make their own fun and you'll both have a great breakfast! Serve with syrups, jams, and fresh fruit.

Recipe by Matt Wencl

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
13 mins
additional:
12 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Cover an 11x17-inch baking pan with aluminum foil; grease with cooking spray.

  • Stir buttermilk pancake mix and water together in a bowl. Let batter stand, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour batter into the prepared pan, spreading to the corners. Scatter chocolate chips, bananas, strawberries, and blueberries on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pale and set, about 12 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Broil pancake until browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Cool for 2 minutes. Slice with a pizza cutter or cookie cutters.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 11.9mg; sodium 694.2mg. Full Nutrition
