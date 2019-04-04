Easy Buttermilk Baking Sheet Pancakes

So you'd rather hang with your brunch guests than stand over a hot oven flipping flapjacks? Gather everyone around for a giant baking sheet pancake, instead! When you set this hot cake in the center of the table, everyone can add their own toppings and slice at will. A great choice for busy moms, too: just give the kids cookie cutters to make their own fun and you'll both have a great breakfast! Serve with syrups, jams, and fresh fruit.
I always dreaded making flapjacks for a crowd, making 2 flapjacks at a time in a 12 inch fry pan. This is a great idea. Goes well with baking a sheet pan of bacon in the oven. Breakfast for 6 ready in 12 minutes. I have company coming over next weekend... guess what their having for breakfast ???
This came out great. I used a box of whole wheat buttermilk pancake mix and followed the directions for the ingredients needed by the mix. I had to reduce the cooking time to 8 minutes and the broiling time to 1 minute. Everything came out perfectly. I will definitely make this again.
I love, love, loved this! Needed to make a Christmas brunch dish that both adults and kids would enjoy - this hit the target!!! Everyone loved picking the slice with their favorite fruit/chocolate chip combo. This was a winner - especially as the hostess because it was EASY to make...took me no more than 20 minutes and was a breeze to clean up. I give this 5+ Mom stars - kids loved it and it was easy! Will be making this frequently!
I loved it because it was simple. My kids loved it because I could make each type of pancake they like. I "divided" it into 3 sections and made the section per each kids' favorite. Everyone was happy with "their" pancake and I wasn't standing at the stove forever making tons of different pancake batters. This has become a weekend meal staple (just as good when doing 'breakfast-for-dinner').
What a convenient way to make pancakes! I used up all the berries in the house and took it to brunch as dessert. Everyone loved how fluffy it was and not overly sweet. It definitely needs maple syrup on the side or something for those with a sweet tooth. Will definitely use this again and experiment with different fruits and pancake toppings and have in the fridge for the kids to help themselves when they're extra hungry for breakfast.
My kids loved this!! They gobbled it up! I loved how quickly it came together on a busy morning trying to get everyone out the door & lunches ready. I even cut up squares for their snack time at school. I used bisquick mix (2 cups mix, 1 cup milk, 2 eggs) with frozen blueberries & strawberries then I sprinkled the top with cinnamon it came out great. Next time I need to add more fruit will definitely be making this again!
These are really great, i followed the recipe exactly added blueberries, but then I got the inspiration with the leftover squares to flip them over zap them in the microwave and pour a little apricot brandy top with whipped cream and fresh raspberries and voila a great desert for the grownups when you don't have time to fuss.
I made it and it was fabulous! I used strawberries, blueberries and chocolate chips. sadly I did not have bananas but we will next time. I don't like cooking on foil so I put down the foil first and then parchment paper (if you have a gas oven make sure the paper does not stick up above the pancake line). It came out perfect - super easy and super yummy! Who knows what we will put in it next time - skies the limit!
I did make some changes. I did not have buttermilk mix so I added lemon juice to milk to make it like buttermilk. Worked great. I helped my granddaughter make them on Sundau morning. We did not put under broiler as the gr-kids wanted them soft on top. When making for myself I will do that. Loved the versality of topping one can use to personalize them. We used chopped banana to part of it & sprinkled chocolate chips over all of it. They likes square pancakes. I did not add syrup to mine. Thank you for a great new way to prepare pancakes
I made it and added kiwi as well. The sweet aspect allows for the tart recipes. May try it with raspberries as well next time. We added a little whipped topping and my kids thought we were having dessert for dinner! Note: I didn't have a 11x17 pan and used a 9x13. I found if you just add 10 minutes on to the cooking time, all the other directions worked well - just have more of a "cake" like appearance!
While I noticed a reviewer said this was not a "recipe" & in the sense of putting ingredients together I'd say no. BUT from this momma of 5 who has to feed a crowd this ingenious pancake hack has allowed me to feed my crowd with ease & no stress. You like blueberries? ?, you want chocolate??, you like yours tasting like pumpkin pie?? And I'm not slaving over the stove flipping all of those custom requests. So I salute you, sir, for helping me find another way to use my super sized family cookie sheet!!
This was fabulous. The only change I made was to add a splash of vanilla. I made 1/3 chocolate chip, 1/3 blueberry and 1/3 plain so all the kids could have their favorites. This recipe was so easy and fast. We will definitely be making it again.
Awesome! No more burnt blueberry juice on the griddle. Perfect pancakes with fruit, finally. I used a homemade gluten free buttermilk pancake mix. I ended up needing about a cup of water more than what was listed. I was curious how this would work without the eggs and oil, but they came out wonderfully in exactly the time stated. The only issue I had was, while under the broiler, the fruit exploded. Not as pretty as I had hoped for, but absolutely delicious nonetheless. Thank you for the recipe.
This is a new favorite at our house. I made half the baking sheet with blueberries and the other half with mini chocolate chips and cherries which I thawed and drained. This was a much more relaxed prep time than it would be if making regular pancakes.
I made it for my family, and it was great. No need to clean my stove top after making pancakes for an hour just put on a pan and add fruit and toppings and bake. I used fresh strawberries and mini chocolate chips. My kids loved it. Thank you for giving us this great recipes.
I did not have pancake mix but made my own recipe for buttermilk pancakes. I used blueberries, chocolate chips and pecans in separate areas of the batter and baked as directed. It was perfection and my 104 year old Mom loved them as did my husband and me. Such a great idea to have pancakes all done at the same time.
This was such an easy recipe and so adaptable. I added cinnamon, nutmeg and zest of orange to the mix. Family's choice of maple syrup or powdered sugar and it was a hit! Definitely going to be a staple at big family breakfasts!
these buttermilk baking sheet pancakes were easy and pretty good. they were soft and we liked that we could choose our own toppings and do lots of kinds at once. lining the pan with foil and spraying with cooking spray really made this an easy cleanup and the pancake came off the foil cleanly. If we make this again I will add a tablespoon of sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla. It would really make them excellent. we served with whipped cream. we cut with a pizza cutter.
This way of cooking pancakes was great for our big family gathering. The kids loved putting their own topping on their section of the pancake before it cooked. I just used the Bisquick mix for the batter--I think letting it set for 10 minutes really helped it be light and fluffy.
Was skeptical, so made back-up muffins for visiting guests—just in case. Had leftover muffins. I used my regular sourdough pancake recipe, was pleasantly surprised. Better than on the griddle. Put blueberries and mini cinnamon chips on top, was pleased to find the batter rose up around them. Will do this again.
This was so easy and much quicker than standing at the stove flipping pancakes! I like how these got nice and fluffy too! I didn't add any fruit or chocolate chips just because my kiddo wanted them plain.
This is a great way to make pancakes for the family so that you can all eat at the same time!!! ~ what a concept!!! :) I used the concept and timing of this recipe but used a homemade batter rather than a box. Since we all don't like the same type of pancake I divided the pan in half - 1/2 blueberry and 1/2 chocolate chip ~ everyone was happy!!!
My husband made this for dinner tonight and it was delicious. He said it was super easy to make. Now we have leftovers and can enjoy it again. We will definitely make this again and will maybe look for different things to add to it. YUMMY!
EASY! And versatile! I loved that this was so easy. I used a half sheet cake pan. I measured the pancake mix and prepped the pan the night before so I had less to do the morning we were having guests. The heavy duty foul kept the pan totally clean. Tasted good, especially for such a time saving recipe. Everyone liked the combo of blueberries, strawberries, and mini choc chips. Recipe is a keeper for cooking for a crowd! My daughter plans to try this method with her high protein pancake recipe.
Greased foil was a pain. Made 1 cookie sheet, but also 1 in Lg preheated, buttered Cast Iron skillet (no foil). Worked SO much better & a little crispy brown on bottom more like pancakes. No foil to tear or stick to pancake. Family LOVED these. I'll NEVER make 4" pancakes again!! Best part: Eggs, turkey sausage & pancakes were all done at the same time!- Pancakes for 10 (incl. 5 teenage guys) took an hour even w/ 2 skillets. They eat way more than 2 each & want leftovers for next day's bkfst! . Now it takes 18 min! We put walnuts & choc chips on one. Fantastic. Thank you Matt Wencl!
