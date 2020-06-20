Watermelon Panzanella Salad

Keep cool with this super easy watermelon panzanella salad, the perfect summer salad of juicy watermelon, crunchy bread, tangy feta and peppery arugula, all tossed in a scrumptious honey-lime dressing.

By Bite Me More

prep:
35 mins
cook:
18 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Honey-Lime Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Toss bread cubes, 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Spread onto a baking sheet in a single layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, tossing once halfway through baking, until golden, about 8 minutes. Let cool.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Spread walnuts onto a baking sheet.

  • Toast walnuts in the preheated oven until golden brown and fragrant, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Whisk lime juice, honey, Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon salt, cumin, and pepper together in a bowl. Pour in 1/2 cup olive oil, whisking continuously, until dressing is blended.

  • Combine bread cubes, watermelon, spinach-arugula mix, and feta cheese in a large bowl. Add a few tablespoons of dressing; toss to mix. Sprinkle toasted walnuts and basil on top. Drizzle more dressing over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
778 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 68g; fat 51g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 1388.3mg. Full Nutrition
