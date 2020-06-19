Bugnes Moelleuses (French Doughnuts)

Bugnes are a doughnut-like pastry sprinkled with icing sugar that hail from Lyon. They're essential to Mardi Gras! A tradition that I never forget... making bugnes! I have loved them since I was a kid. My mother's bugnes (and now mine) have a little bit of lemon for a unique taste. Sprinkle with icing sugar before serving.

Recipe by Maybe

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 32 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 doughnuts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings


Directions

  • Mix water and yeast together in a small bowl. Let stand until foamy, about 15 minutes.

  • Combine flour, eggs, butter, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, and lemon zest in a large bowl; add yeast mixture. Knead by hand until dough comes together. Cover with a clean dish towel. Let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 2 hours.

  • Roll out dough into a large rectangle on a lightly floured work surface. Cut into diamond shapes using a small pastry wheel cutter. Brush off excess flour.

  • Heat oil in a deep saucepan or wok. Cook doughnuts in batches until golden brown, about 1 minute per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined platter.

Cook's Note:

To test if the oil is hot, dip 1 piece of dough and look at the change of color. The color should change very quickly.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 77.3mg; sodium 65.4mg. Full Nutrition
