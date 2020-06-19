Bugnes Moelleuses (French Doughnuts)

Bugnes are a doughnut-like pastry sprinkled with icing sugar that hail from Lyon. They're essential to Mardi Gras! A tradition that I never forget... making bugnes! I have loved them since I was a kid. My mother's bugnes (and now mine) have a little bit of lemon for a unique taste. Sprinkle with icing sugar before serving.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
To test if the oil is hot, dip 1 piece of dough and look at the change of color. The color should change very quickly.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 77.3mg; sodium 65.4mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.