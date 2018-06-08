Snert (Dutch Split Pea Soup)

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a thick, hearty pea and ham soup that is traditional in the Netherlands. If you prefer a slightly thinner soup, feel free to add more water.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
2 hrs 46 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
3 hrs 26 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place gammon in a large pot; cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Add split peas and pork belly; simmer for 10 minutes. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface of the water.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer gammon and pork belly to a plate using a slotted spoon. Strain split peas through a sieve, discarding water.

  • Place gammon, split peas, and pork belly back into the pot; cover with fresh water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer gently until gammon and pork belly are tender, 2 to 3 hours.

  • Transfer gammon and pork belly to a plate using a slotted spoon; cool until easily handled, about 10 minutes. Remove gammon from the bone and slice. Slice the meatiest parts off the pork belly.

  • Stir the chopped meat back into the pot. Add celeriac, leeks, onions, and carrot; simmer until softened, about 15 minutes. Add whole sausage link; simmer until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove sausage link and slice into small pieces; stir back into the soup.

  • Sprinkle celery leaves, salt, and pepper over soup. Simmer until celery leaves are warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Add a little water in step 5 if soup is too thick.

This soup tastes even better the next day. Reheat gently, stirring frequently to prevent burning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 41.5g; carbohydrates 74.6g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 42.4mg; sodium 864.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/21/2022