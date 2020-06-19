Krentenbrood van Bakker Veerman (Currant and Raisin Bread)

This is my father's recipe for authentic Dutch currant bread (krentenbrood). He was a professional baker and made these loaves a lot! This recipe makes 2 regular-sized loaves, or one long loaf.

Recipe by Dien

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak currants and raisins in a bowl of warm water for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels; stir in candied peel.

  • Sift flour and cinnamon into a large bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour. Add yeast and sugar to the well; pour in 1/4 cup lukewarm water. Let stand until yeast begins to foam, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir remaining 3/4 cup lukewarm water, milk, eggs, and salt into the flour mixture until dough comes together.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Add currant mixture; knead until evenly incorporated and dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover with a damp cloth. Let rise in a warm place until doubled, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans lightly with butter. Flatten dough gently and shape into 2 loaves. Place 1 loaf in each pan and cover with a damp cloth. Let rise in a warm place until puffy, about 45 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake loaves in the preheated oven until firm and dark brown, about 45 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack to cool completely before slicing, about 1 hour.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute 4 ounces fresh yeast for the active dry if preferred.

Substitute sultanas for the raisins if desired.

If you decide to halve the recipe, bake the bread for 30 minutes instead of 45.

