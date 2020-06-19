Fries Suikerbrood (Frisian Sugar Bread)

This Frisian sugar bread recipe is native to the Dutch province of Friesland. It's softer than a cloud with a stunning marbling of cinnamon-coated pearl sugar clusters throughout. This loaf is easy to make, authentic, and absolutely heavenly served warm straight from the oven. Alternatively, cool fully for a firmer texture.
It is preferable to use a disposable aluminum foil loaf pan instead of a regular pan to avoid the sugar doing any damage. Try searching online. However, in a pinch, line your loaf pan with foil to protect it.
I love sukerbole; the ginger syrup makes for a unique flavour and reminds me of Friesland every time. I pretty much followed this recipe and it was a great result. - I made my own ginger syrup by simmering 1 cup maple syrup, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water (would reduce next time) and sliced ginger (about 1 sq inch.) - Also, I used parchment paper for the bread pans. A neat trick is to wet the parchment paper and crumple it before fitting it to the pan. This makes it easier to form. Also, no issues with the added sugar and syrup on the sides and bottom. - Finally, I did the butter, cinnamon, and sugar a little differently. I kneaded the risen dough into a rectangle and brushed it with melted butter, sprinkled cinnamon, and half the pearl sugar. Then I rolled it up, kneaded it, and repeated. This creates that swirl effect when you cut into it. Now if I could only get it as sticky as the Frisian bakers do!
