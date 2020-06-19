Fries Suikerbrood (Frisian Sugar Bread)

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This Frisian sugar bread recipe is native to the Dutch province of Friesland. It's softer than a cloud with a stunning marbling of cinnamon-coated pearl sugar clusters throughout. This loaf is easy to make, authentic, and absolutely heavenly served warm straight from the oven. Alternatively, cool fully for a firmer texture.

Recipe by Jet

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 50 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Filling:

Directions

  • Combine milk, 1 tablespoon sugar, and yeast in a small bowl. Let stand until yeast is frothy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk egg in a small bowl. Place 1 tablespoon in a separate bowl; reserve for glazing.

  • Sift flour into a large bowl; mix in salt. Add yeast mixture, beaten egg, 2 tablespoons ginger syrup, and 1 1/2 tablespoon melted butter. Knead until a smooth dough forms.

  • Grease a large bowl with 1 teaspoon oil. Place dough in the greased bowl. Cover with a clean dish towel and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

  • Grease a 2-pound disposable loaf pan with remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Sprinkle remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and ginger syrup over the bottom and sides of the pan.

  • Mix pearl sugar, 1 tablespoon melted butter, and cinnamon together in a bowl.

  • Roll dough into a rectangle on a lightly floured work surface. Sprinkle 1/2 of the pearl sugar mixture on top; knead until evenly incorporated. Roll out again and add remaining pearl sugar mixture; knead until evenly incorporated.

  • Shape dough into a loaf; place seam-side down in the prepared pan. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until puffy, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Brush top of loaf with reserved beaten egg.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Cool slightly in the pan before slicing, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

It is preferable to use a disposable aluminum foil loaf pan instead of a regular pan to avoid the sugar doing any damage. Try searching online. However, in a pinch, line your loaf pan with foil to protect it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 62g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 36.6mg; sodium 343.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022