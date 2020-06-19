Stoofperen met Rode Wijn (Red Wine-Poached Pears)

A simple, but delicious recipe for poached pears in red wine. You only need a handful of ingredients. You can eat the pears as a dessert, warm or cold, but in the Netherlands we traditionally eat stewed pears as a side dish for Christmas. I prefer them cold.

Recipe by nanda

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 35 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pears in a saucepan. Add sugar, orange peel, and cinnamon stick. Pour in red wine to cover pears completely. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer gently until pears are soft and deep red in color, about 2 1/2 hours.

  • Transfer pears to a serving plate using a slotted spoon. Serve the pears warm or cold.

Cook's Notes:

Pear varieties: In the Netherlands, the Gieser Wildeman pear variety is a good choice for this recipe, and they can sometimes be found in the UK. For a local choice, simply choose the firmest pears you can find. The Williams variety can be a great choice.

You can leave pears whole, with the stems on, for a more festive preparation.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of red wine. The actual amount of red wine consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 62.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 9.7mg. Full Nutrition
