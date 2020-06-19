Stoofperen met Rode Wijn (Red Wine-Poached Pears)

A simple, but delicious recipe for poached pears in red wine. You only need a handful of ingredients. You can eat the pears as a dessert, warm or cold, but in the Netherlands we traditionally eat stewed pears as a side dish for Christmas. I prefer them cold.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Pear varieties: In the Netherlands, the Gieser Wildeman pear variety is a good choice for this recipe, and they can sometimes be found in the UK. For a local choice, simply choose the firmest pears you can find. The Williams variety can be a great choice.
You can leave pears whole, with the stems on, for a more festive preparation.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of red wine. The actual amount of red wine consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 62.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 9.7mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.