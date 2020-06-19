Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Tart)
An utterly delicious apple pie that looks beautiful when you decorate the top with a pastry lattice.
Soggy base, too little browning and undercooked apples even at the far end of the timings, i'd try this again but knock the oven temp up a bit and toss a little polenta into the case to prevent some of that soggRead More
my go-to recipe for traditional Dutch apple pie :-) I usually add 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, since 1 tablespoon can be a bit overpowering.
Will make it again....it was easy
My family loved this. I left out the sugar in the pie crust, just using some to sprinkle on top of the crust. I love how the apple filling has no butter nor too much sugar. The filling is sweet and thick because of the apples, naturally. So lovely!
