Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Tart)

4.4
5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

An utterly delicious apple pie that looks beautiful when you decorate the top with a pastry lattice.

Recipe by Nanda

Gallery

Credit: Nanda

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch tart
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pastry Dough:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, butter, 1 1/2 egg, 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a large bowl. Knead by hand to form a smooth, consistent dough.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Roll out 3/4 of the dough into a 10-inch circle; press over the bottom and sides of the prepared cake pan.

  • Mix apples, sultanas, 1/4 cup white sugar, and 1 tablespoon cinnamon together in a bowl. Spread over the dough in the cake pan.

  • Roll out remaining dough into a circle; cut into strips about 1/3-inch wide. Form an X in the center of the tart with the 2 longest strips. Create a lattice by weaving vertical and horizontal strips in an over-and-under pattern, using the shortest strips for the edges. Press ends of the strips firmly to the edge of the tart; trim excess dough with a knife.

  • Brush remaining beaten egg over the dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is light brown, 60 to 65 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 63.4g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 92.3mg; sodium 147mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/12/2022