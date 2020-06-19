Rainbow Pinata Cake

I think there's a little too much butter for the cake recipe and too much sugar overall. It's a fun idea, but before going to the trouble, really think about it. If your pancreas starts to hurt at the thought, don't do it. It looks great though, and I might use the cake recipe again but without any frosting or candy.
This was an absolute hit at my daughters birthday party. I only made 3 layers of cake and change the colors of frosting between the layers to add more color. Was a lot easier to make then I thought it would be.
I just made this it's super good! A lot easier to make than you think. When you divide the batter into 4 parts it's 2 cups of batter for each layer. Also, make sure you use gel food coloring for the batter. The colors come out much more vibrant with gel food coloring. Side note, if you're a perfectionist the layers may not cook evenly causing the cake to be slightly lopsided. If you want to avoid that buy a cake shaver thing (it looks like a wire held tightly at both ends that you can pull your cake layer through to shave off any uneveness). Last thing, she says to use buttermilk in this recipe and I accidently bought and used cultured buttermilk- it still came out good, but I still wonder if it would've come out better if I had just bought regular buttermilk or maybe even used regular 2% milk?
Looks great but way to much sugar. I made this cake for my cousin’s birthday and it was great! Since we have been in quarantine, we could not spend it together, so I was looking for a cake that looked really bright and colorful. Normally, I don’t like a bucketload of sugar in my cakes but I was focusing on the looks this time. This recipe had 7 cups of sugar in only in the frosting. It was way too much and didn’t taste good in my opinion but the looks were amazing!!!
Cake turned out great. Made it for a 4 year old birthday. Was not too sugary in my opinion and actually tasted like pancakes or birthday cake ice cream. I did add more buttermilk and vanilla than suggested. Added more buttermilk because recipe said batter needed to be “slightly thick” and my batter was thick.
This turned into a great base for colorful cupcakes. I did not make the piñata portion, but after preparing the batter as follows (besides making my own buttermilk with milk and lemon) I separated into 4 bowls and dyed with neon colors. Made probably 30 cupcakes generously, baked for about 20 minutes at 350 and frosted with a cream cheese frosting.
