Rainbow Pinata Cake

I just made this it's super good! A lot easier to make than you think. When you divide the batter into 4 parts it's 2 cups of batter for each layer. Also, make sure you use gel food coloring for the batter. The colors come out much more vibrant with gel food coloring. Side note, if you're a perfectionist the layers may not cook evenly causing the cake to be slightly lopsided. If you want to avoid that buy a cake shaver thing (it looks like a wire held tightly at both ends that you can pull your cake layer through to shave off any uneveness). Last thing, she says to use buttermilk in this recipe and I accidently bought and used cultured buttermilk- it still came out good, but I still wonder if it would've come out better if I had just bought regular buttermilk or maybe even used regular 2% milk?