Pumpkin Spice Cookie

I received this recipe from a good friend of mine. It is low in fat and tastes great.

By CARRUTH

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the cake mix and pumpkin until well blended. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 18 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 2.7g; sodium 187.8mg. Full Nutrition
