Pumpkin Spice Cookie

These were a hit! I realized too late that I only had pumpkin pie mix & not solid pack pumpkin, so I used that with a butter yellow cake mix, added a bit of cinnamon, sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top of each cookie, and baked for 12 minutes. They were good right out of the oven, if not a bit sweeter than I expected. Sweetness was mostly due to the pie mix, though. They were a little crusty on the outside & soft in the middle initially, but overnight while stored loosely covered they became moist on the outside as well. I called them pumpkin muffin top cookies & both parents & children gobbled them up & raved. I will definitely bake these again with just plain pumpkin & perhaps try a few cranberries, raisins, or mini choc chips as mix-ins, too. **Update** I baked these again with solid pack pumpkin and a chocolate cake mix, added a splash of vanilla extract, then sprinkled cinnamon sugar on them before baking for 12 and a half minutes. They weren't spectacular right out of the oven but were great the next day. Got rave reviews & requests for the recipe. As an experiment I stored half in a plastic container with the lid just placed on top & half on a paper plate with another paper plate on top. The ones with just a paper plate on top stayed dry to the touch even the next day. Not sure how they would hold up longer than that though, because they are all gone!*****Update #2***** Finally made these with Spice cake mix. They were my least favorite.