Pumpkin Spice Cookie
I received this recipe from a good friend of mine. It is low in fat and tastes great.
I received this recipe from a good friend of mine. It is low in fat and tastes great.
After reading some of the other reviews, I added 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, 1 cup chopped walnuts and 1 cup chocolate chips. I used a size 40 cookie scoop and baked them for 15 minutes. These cookies have been a huge hit! One of my friends has tasted dozens of different types of cookies that I've made, and she told me she thought this was the best thing I've ever made! These are super delicious and super easy...a definate keeper!Read More
This recipe did not work for me. I guess I made mine too big, but it took a lot longer to cook. (I used a tablespoon full) My 1st batch I took out at 12 minutes, because I was worried they would be overdone. Bad idea. They were not cooked in the middle. The next batch I made a little smaller, and cooked for 15 minutes. They were done, and my kids did like them so that was good. Just be warned...do the toothpick test on them before you take them out of the oven. Also, don't expect them to flatten out while baking. Whatever they look like when you spoon them out, that is what they will look like when they are done. They don't look appetizing!Read More
After reading some of the other reviews, I added 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, 1 cup chopped walnuts and 1 cup chocolate chips. I used a size 40 cookie scoop and baked them for 15 minutes. These cookies have been a huge hit! One of my friends has tasted dozens of different types of cookies that I've made, and she told me she thought this was the best thing I've ever made! These are super delicious and super easy...a definate keeper!
The grocery store I work at makes these same cookies in the bakery!!! We add Chocolate Chips and 1/4-1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice and they fly off of the shelves for $6 a half dozen!!! Great recipe!
I thought to myself-"There is just NO WAY these are going to be good with only 2 ingredients..." But, I was in a rush and needed something fast. I couldn't help myself-I added an egg to the 2 ingredients to help bind it together. I frosted them with a canned cream cheese frosting. The cookies were well received by 12 kids and their moms, earning me high praises. Thanks Tonia for making me look so good, so easily. It was like eating the tops of a cupcake-the very best part! I sprayed the pans with Pam, and the cookies didn't stick. Mine were not gooey as some described, but I bet theirs just needed a little longer in the oven. (all ovens are different) This recipe is delicious, kid friendly, and easy to prepare and that makes it a winner (and a recipe you hand out to others)!
I prefer the taste and texture of gingerbread to fluffy cake, so I used a box of gingerbread mix, plus half of a 15-oz can of pumpkin. I ended up with soft, dense, moist, spicy cookies that I will make again and again! Make sure you grease the cookie sheet, though, because the lack of added oil makes them stick...
I make a recipe similar to this one for muffins... The only difference that I add a 1/3 cup of water and bake them according to spice cake directions for cupcakes. They are delish and only 2 points according to weight watchers.
This is the perfect quick cookie! I don't like pumpkin cookies unless they are cake-like in texture, and this one certainly fits the bill. I didn't have a spice cake mix on hand, though. I used a white cake mix and added 2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ginger, and a couple dashes of nutmeg, as well as 1/2 c raisins. I also baked the cookies on parchment paper sprayed with nonstick spray, flattened them slightly before baking with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar, and took them out at exactly nine minutes. I don't know how they tast cold, because I've eaten several straight out of the oven, and they are terrific!
Great cookie! I don't know what the other reviewers were talking about when they said it would make a better cake. This makes a great cookie. Really cute! The cookie doesn't spread much while cooking so you end up with this little tall cookie. I used a melon ball scooper to drop the dough onto the pan and it was perfect! You absolutely have to use cream cheese icing though, because they aren't sweet enough on their own. I used these for a preschool thanksgiving party and they were a kit with parents and kids! Yum Yum, these cookies were delicious and very very cute!
It's an easy and delicious recipe, but they just don't seem like cookies. Something was off about them... the consistency, I think. However, I tried it again and put the whole mix into a 9x13 greased baking dish and cooked it for about 17 minutes. After it had cooled, I put some cream cheese frosting on it, and cut it up into squares. It was fantastic!
I made this as a cake and baked it for 30 or so minutes at 325, then when cool I added cinnamon walnut cream cheese frosting to make a decadent top to a fat free cake. It was awesome! I recommend this highly- it tasted just like carrot cake with cream cheese frosting!
Awesome recipe! Could it get any easier? The best part is everyone thinks I must have slaved over these delicious morsels. Definitely a big hit at parties! Anti-cooking friends have even been turned on to cooking by these. Definitely let “cool completely” as the recipe states. I cook for 14-16 min., let thoroughly cool and then keep refrigerated. They are moist, because they are supposed to be cake-like. In my experience, the gooeyness, however, can be prevented by cooking longer and avoiding warm or humid storage conditions. Of course, these cookies are always such a big hit with my friends and family that they are usually gobbled up before much storage is needed.
A PERFECT PUMPKIN COOKIE! As mentioned by another reviewer, our local grocery store sells these exact cookies for approximately $4 per half dozen. I was on a quest to find a similar cookie and this is it! I followed the recipe and added 1/2 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice and mixed it all together in my mixer until it was smooth. I used a medium sized cookie scoop and got approximately 3 dozen cookies. I baked them at 350 for 15 minutes and the result was fantastic: moist and delicious! I topped them with "Cream Cheese Frosting II" from this site and the family LOVES them. Only 12 hours after making them, they were nearly gone. This is an excellent and simple recipe and I plan on making these throughout the fall/winter seasons! YUM!
Allrecipes editor note: On 11/30/2010, we changed the baking time of these cookies from 8 to 10 minutes to 18 to 20 minutes to match the original submission.
UPDATE: I DECIDED TO USE SOME OF MY CREAM CHEESE FROSTING ON THE COOKIES I HAD TODAY. ALTHOUGH GREAT WITHOUT, THESE WERE AWESOME WITH IT!!! Yum! These are FANTASTIC!!! My hubs and I treated our new neighbors to dinner at our favorite Mexican hangout and in turn, they gifted us with spiced wine and the most delicious pumpkin cookies I've EVER tasted. My hubs is not a fan of anything pumpkin, so I was the one to INHALE (yes, inhale...) them! :) I haven't been able to ask my neighbor for her cookie recipe, so I decided to see what I could find on here. To my surprise, these taste EXACTLY like the ones she made us! My only change was to add 1/2 t pumpkin pie spice, simply because I had some handy. I purchased a container of prepared cream cheese frosting, but decided to not use any of it (these are perfect as is, IMHO). NOTE: If placing your cookies in an airtight container, DO NOT seal them until completely cooled. If you do, the steam that condenses on the lid of your container will make your cookies gummy. This in no way affects the flavor, but they will be a bit sticky (which is off putting). Thanks for sharing such a great recipe, CARRUTH! This one's going in my "keeper" file for sure. :-)
This recipe did not work for me. I guess I made mine too big, but it took a lot longer to cook. (I used a tablespoon full) My 1st batch I took out at 12 minutes, because I was worried they would be overdone. Bad idea. They were not cooked in the middle. The next batch I made a little smaller, and cooked for 15 minutes. They were done, and my kids did like them so that was good. Just be warned...do the toothpick test on them before you take them out of the oven. Also, don't expect them to flatten out while baking. Whatever they look like when you spoon them out, that is what they will look like when they are done. They don't look appetizing!
Never Fails!! I always make muffins instead of cookies because of the cakey consistency
This is the PERFECT easy Fall cookie Recipe! The only thing I did differently was to use Easy Pumkin Pie Mix in the can by Libby instead of the packed Pumpkin as stated in the recipe(both are located next to each other on the store shelf). It gives it more "boost" to the spice flavors since the Easy Pumpkin Pie mix also contains spices. I also added 1 cup of chocolate chips and when eaten just out of the over, they are heavenly! Definately making these for my son's Fall Festival! Five Stars!
I changed this recipe enough that it isn't even the same recipe, but here goes! First, I couldn't find spice cake mix at the store so I used yellow cake mix and stirred in about 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice. In addition to the pumpkin, I added two eggs and a tsp of vanilla. All of this got a good beating from my stand mixer, and then I stirred in half a bag of chocolate chips and half a bag of cinnamon chips (just because I had them lying around!). The batter was then spread in a greased 13X9 inch pan and baked at 350 for about 22 minutes. Cooled and cut into squares, I got a moist, delicious bar that doesn't need frosting at all. My kids are going to love it when they come home. Even though I altered the recipe so much, I had to comment just to say that I love a versatile recipe like this that is very good on its own also serves as the perfect starting point for cooks who like to try something different. Thanks! p.s. It also makes good muffins, minus the chips but frosted with cream cheese frosting!
I'm so glad I found this recipe! I added mini chocolate chips to mine, and "squished" them down a bit after dropping so they baked more evenly. (Figured this out for the second batch.) They're a perfect clone of the ones I wait all year for in the store, but with a fraction of the fat and calories. I'll definitely be adding them to my repertoire!
Decent for how easy it is. They were soft and gooey, maybe they need to be cooked more like 15 minutes? After the first batch of soft muffin-top like cookies, I added oats and an egg to the dough, hoping to make them more "cookie-like". It worked. They are still quite soft, but they are denser so it is more like a cookie. Both sets were quite popular. I'd make it again with plenty of oats.
Yum!! Added 1/2 teas. of pumpkin pie spice, 1/4 of a teas. of cinnamon and white chocolate chips. Then drizzled with cream cheese icing.
I made these for work, and got great reviews. They were gone in a matter of minutes! I did add an egg to make them extra moist. Will make again.
So incredibly easy, and tasty.
DON'T BELIEVE THE HYPE! These turned out mushy and ugly and not very cookie-like. I baked them for 15 minutes and they were still gooey in the center, and not in a good way! Try the Iced Pumpkin Cookie recipe on this site, they are delicious.
Great idea- I added pumkin pie spice (about 1/2 tsp) and white chocolate chips; I think they would be too bland without some kind of addition. I love the way the house smelled while these were baking!
As is this is a wonderfull cookie. Didn't have a spice cake mix in the house but I did have a can of pumpkin. Added 4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice to a reduced sugar yellow cake mix and 1 tsp cardamom, mixed to togeather before adding the pumpkin. Then I added 1/2 cup Craisens, 1/2 cup chopped nuts & 1/2 cups Cinnamon chips. Too good.
I'm another person who did not like these cookies. They were too moist and gooey, especially in the center. I even baked them for 15 minutes. I ended up throwing them out. I have made other cake mix cookies and they always came out fine. What could I (and the other low raters) have done wrong??
These are so good! I added 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice and 1 cup of chocolate chips, took them to work, and they were gone by 9:00 am! I had to bake them for 12-14 minutes because they were so gooey at 10 minutes, but maybe that's just my oven.
These cookies are great! The batter was a bit sticky and hard to work with, but just a bit. The cookies were delicious, moist with a great flavor.
I did not care for this recipe. These hardly qualify as cookies. It's more like a muffin texture, and a tough, chewy one at that. Frosting wouldn't rescue these cookies either. I'm off to find an edible pumpkin recipe.
I took the suggestion of some of the other bakers. I used yellow cake mix, 1-1/2 cups of pumpkin puree, 2 tsps. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. ginger, 2 dashes of nutmeg and 2 cups of raisins. After blending very well I was able to drop by teaspoon. Baked for 15 minutes and had a cake-like consistency. My yield was 84 cookies. They went in a flash!
These were a hit! I realized too late that I only had pumpkin pie mix & not solid pack pumpkin, so I used that with a butter yellow cake mix, added a bit of cinnamon, sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top of each cookie, and baked for 12 minutes. They were good right out of the oven, if not a bit sweeter than I expected. Sweetness was mostly due to the pie mix, though. They were a little crusty on the outside & soft in the middle initially, but overnight while stored loosely covered they became moist on the outside as well. I called them pumpkin muffin top cookies & both parents & children gobbled them up & raved. I will definitely bake these again with just plain pumpkin & perhaps try a few cranberries, raisins, or mini choc chips as mix-ins, too. **Update** I baked these again with solid pack pumpkin and a chocolate cake mix, added a splash of vanilla extract, then sprinkled cinnamon sugar on them before baking for 12 and a half minutes. They weren't spectacular right out of the oven but were great the next day. Got rave reviews & requests for the recipe. As an experiment I stored half in a plastic container with the lid just placed on top & half on a paper plate with another paper plate on top. The ones with just a paper plate on top stayed dry to the touch even the next day. Not sure how they would hold up longer than that though, because they are all gone!*****Update #2***** Finally made these with Spice cake mix. They were my least favorite.
Everyone (children and adults) at my daughter's preschool Thanksgiving feast loved these.
These cookies are amazing! My mom doesn't like pumpkin and she even said these were the best! I made them with cream cheese frosting! So good!
This was the best and easist recipe for the holiday season, or anytime. They are so moist. They are on top of my cookie list from now on. May need to adjust for raisins and high altitude cooking. I LOVE this recipe.
I thought this cookie was the worst i had ever tasted. I tried many of the sugestions from previous reviews and nothing helped this cookie.
The texture was too spongy and really fluffy. No one in my family liked them. I used a Duncan Hines Spice cake mix.
Ok, I've tried the Two Ingredient cake recipe (from this site) but I did not realize you could do the same with cookies. I only changed it a bit. I added white chocolate chips and about 2 Tbs milk (to aid in the mixing). I made them a little larger and baked them for about 12 minutes to get them slightly browned on the bottom. These came out very rich, fluffy and irresistable! My only complaint is I should have doubled the recipe!
Added a little extra spice and cooked each cookie sheet about 20 min. Cream cheese frosting is a must!
This is a great and simple recipe. Due to lack of spice cake mix and the only can of pumpkin I had was 29 oz., I used one box of banana cake (not bread) and one box of yellow cake mix. I then added 12 oz. of white chocolate chips and 6 oz. of "Craisins", 2 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice and 1 tsp. of cloves. I am the master mixer! I had to increase the bake time to 15 min. Maybe because one of the cake mixes had pudding in the mix or because my rounded tsp. was large. Flattening them a little before baking makes them bake and look a little better. Again, mine were "higher" because of pudding in the cake mix. These are GREAT!!!!!
Fabulous fall flavor and absolutely simple to make! How can it get easier with only two ingredients in the base recipe? I added one egg, 1 cup chocolate chips, and drizzled melted cream cheese frosting over the tops (about 2-3 tbsp. melted for 30 seconds in the microwave tops 12 cookies). Love the fall aroma throughout my home, and the pumpkin-spicy taste can't be beat. Will make for get-togethers throughout the season!
I rate this 5 stars because of it simplicity. The recipe is wonderfully simple and makes a moist low fat cookie. I frosted them with a thin layer of cream cheese frosting. Next time I will add chocolate chips and walnuts.
Too easy! I did add about 1/2 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice, as per other reviews. To half, I added some chocolate chips, but I will admit the ones without the chocolate are much, much better (and I love chocolate!) Start to finish it took less than an hour - can't beat that. In addition, it is cheap and healthier than most cookies! Will make again!
These are not very good. They have no taste when made as written. When I mixed up the batter, I considered adding some cinnamon, nutmeg, etc -- pumpkin pie spices. Then I thought I'd just try the recipe as directed and see how it turns out. As I said -- no flavor. They may be better if you add some spices, but really, it's not much harder to make a pumpkin cookie or pumpkin bar from scratch and they would be much, much better than these. The only reason I give them 2 stars is because they are incredibly easy, but your effort, or lack thereof, will show. Personally I feel better about spending an extra 10 or 15 minutes to make something worthwhile, than spend 5 minutes for something so bland. I'm sorry to say that anyone who is impressed by these cookies has not experienced true homemade baking.
I loved this recipe, it was moist. They didn't even last a day in my house. How could you not like this recipe with only two ingredients. I am a busy mom and grandma who works and I need really quick recipes and this was great. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
These are very good! Need more sugar and spice though.. so add some pumpkin pie spice and frost with cream cheese icing!
This was quick and easy. I did however find that adding mini chocolate chips and 1 egg made it quick, easy and extremely tssty.
Too sweet, and the spice cake flavor overwhelms. The texture is cake-like and becomes slightly rubbery after a day or so. My daughter liked them though, so I guess it's a matter of taste/preference. For that, and the convenience of only needing two ingredients, I rate it 3 stars.
These were so great & ez. Love. I added chopped walnuts to mine & when they were cooled down I added cream cheese frosting & each one got a candy corn on the top. Yum. I also made mine just shy of a teaspoon so they were more bite size. Try 'em.
Wow...I can not believe how good these cookies are. They are a snap to make. I always make a double batch...my kids love them!
LOVE THEM!!! I add in an additional 1.5 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice!
Talk about easy! When I crave pumpkin bread, I'll do this instead. It's practically instant. This is great stuff. Also, for the kids I made a batch with some White Chips added in. YUMMY! Try it, it adds a touch of creamy sweetness that the kids loved.
This recipe is FANTASTIC! I am not a kitchen person at all! I wanted something easy and quick. These cookies are so tasty, its unbelievable that it was so easy to make. I added 1 tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice, and I used canned cream cheese icing to top them. I baked them for 17 min and I feel that was the perfect amount of time. I used 2 different trays, so I did 7 minutes of each, then switched from top shelf to bottom, and then just added 3 more minutes...PERFECT! I made them for a School function, but I can seriously go eat that whole batch! Mine were about a size of golfball when I scooped them. I was able to get 28 cookies from this batch. AMAZING!!!!! I will make these for Thanksgiving next week!
These were definitely easy to make, but as written they are a little less sweet than I would like, and I even sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the tops before baking. I think adding a cream cheese icing drizzle would do the trick. I also didn't like the spice cake mix as much as I thought I would, I may try these again using a cinnamon swirl cake mix or something and make an icing as well.
This cookies are great but they cook exactly the way you put them on the sheet. I recommend pouning the cookie sheet on the counter so the dough flattens out. I always add chocolate chips - their the bomb!
Soft cake-like texture. Not a hit with my family.
Wow, I couldn't believe how good these were. So moist and full of flavor. Only changes I made was adding a few dashes of pumpkin pie spice and frosting them while they were still a little warm with cream cheese frosting. Even my picky 13-year-old gobbled these up! So did my hubby....will be making again real soon!
These are not very much like cookies--more like very small cakes. Appearance-wise they look funny. They rise quite a lot. They taste better after sitting for awhile--they become very moist.
I only had a carrot cake mix and not much time, so I took the advice of another review and baked it for 18-19 minutes in a greased 13 x 9 pan and it was so moist. Very good! Very easy! Disappeared quickly! A great snack cake!
Wow, for something so simple these are really great. I made half the batch as stated and the other half I added some pumpkin pie spice and semisweet chocolate chips. I loved the doctored up ones, but some of my friends preferred the original ones. It's nice to have a cookie that isn't that horrible for you! I'll make these again very soon, thank you!! :)
Holy cow super simple! I did add chocolate chips and my family loved them. This is the absolute go to recipe when you need a "quick cook".
This is a great recipe. I added a dash of ginger and some raisins and choclate chips with good results. This is our families new favorite way to make choc chip cookies. They were easy to bake at high altitude and had a pleasing texture.
I made these last minute when my sis and family came for dinner... I just tasted a pinch of one and it was really good.... they were gone before I could eat one so I guess everybody really liked them :)
Sorry, gals... I know this rating will bring down the rating overall, but I did not like these cookies. They didn't look appetizing and they barely tasted any better. This, of course, is only my opinion. If you're reading this, make them... what've you got to lose? Your ingredients will only cost you a couple of bucks.
I think these were very delicious! I added some chocolate chips and used a cookie scoop and put them on parchment paper lined cookie sheets. They turned out very moist.
These cookies were good when they were still warm, but the next day the texture became rubbery and the taste was plain. I ended up throwing them out. I would not make them again.
This is the perfect fall cookie recipe. Very easy and very tasty! I took the recommendation of previous reviewers and mixed in one egg to bind the ingredients together. These cookies are so moist they will last well over one week! I used them for two parties at my house within 6 days!
These are great and so incredibly easy! I threw in some white chocolate chips to give them a little something extra and it was a great addition. I wish that they were a little flatter and crispier instead of so cake-like but I guess that is expected for a cake mix cookie. I will definitely keep this on hand!
I was really unsure what to think of this recipe because they tasted delicious but I didn't like the texture at all. The longer they sat, the gooier they got, but the better they tasted! I think I would try it as a cake recipe next time, add some buttercream or cream cheese icing. I think it would make a great low-fat cake.
These cookies are excellent. However you can also add 1 cup of chocolate chips to make them a lil' bit sweeter. It takes the same baking time and temperature. Enjoy!
I just made these cookies, I did add 1 egg and a dash of ground cloves. Too bad I only used 1 box of the cake mix. They are excellent. This is going to be my Christmas cookie for my gift baskets, and everyone will think I cooked all day.
I have been making this for a couple of years now, and wanted to add a GLUTEN FREE option. I am sure there is probably one on here, but just in case...we used the can of pumpkin, one egg, gluten free spice cake mix that makes two 9-inch layers, and about half of a bag of mini chocolate chips. These came out BETTER than the original! We made them for a friend with sensitivity, and the gluten free mix is more expensive, but I WILL be making this again before I use the garden variety cake mix! Very flavorful, very spice-flavored, and had a nice crispish texture to the outside. No gummy results for us this time as we have had in the past. Baked them at 375 for about 12-13 minutes and they were WONDERFUL!
2 ingredients? what could be any easier. Followed recipe as written with no changes. Lightly sprayed the cookie sheets and didn't have any problems with sticking. I removed from the sheet after about one minute and they slid right off nicely. Very nice taste...not sickening sweet. Cookie scoop made this very easy. Thanks for the advice to keep these in the fridge so they don't get a jelly-like texture. Beautiful cookie and oh so low fat!
Yum! I couldn't believe it, it only took me 1 minute to whip up the batter for these cookies, and they turned out very delicious. They taste like the pumpkin cookies from the bakery, very soft, moist and fluffy. The only thing that they were missing is chocolate chips! I will make these again.
Okay, call me weird...but I was skeptical how good GREAT cookies need only two ingredients. I am in a "clean pantry" mode before we move in four weeks. I ingredient searched spice cake mix and found this recipe and found (for whatever reason, I am NOT a baker) I had a can of pumpkin..well, let me tell you THESE ARE NOT JUST GREAT BUT SUPERB! I made my first dozen w/o choc chips (and baked them for 9 min) it was like eating a small pumpkin pie (I used the spice cake mix and a can of pumpkin). The second dozen I added the choc chips to (as suggested by other reviewers)--yum! I would suggest these cookies again and again.yumm!
Oh my! I am a BIG TIME chocolate fan and pretty much only make cookies that include chocolate. But, I made these and they are my NEW fav! Topped with cream cheese frosting or just as they are, these cookies are super easy and yummy! (I did use pumpkin pie filling instead of plain pumpkin!)
These taste awsome! But don't make the mistake I did and put them in a sealed zip-lock bag. They are way too moiste for that. After a few days they were a sticky mess!
DELICIOUS! AMAZING and super easy and tasty...would never think it! Great for a family with egg allergies...this is a delicious cookie....it may seem very bread like and sticky while making it but it comes out delicious! I put chocolate chips in mine and it turned out absolutely amazing. Didn't put icing and it was delicious just with the chocolate chips!
A good starter recipe. Based on other reviewers' comments, I baked for 15 minutes, they came out nice & fluffy. Would like more flavor; next time I will add raisins, nuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. This time I topped with cream cheese icing II based on someone else's post.
Rated for ease and how well they went over at a party. I used a melon baller, and ended up with tall doughy cookies. I took a large serving fork dipped in flour to squash them. THEY LOOKED LIKE PUMPKINS!!!
very good cookie, will make often
Very easy and delicious, but I changed it a little. I used yellow cake mix and added cinnamon and nutmeg. I also just approximated the pumpkin by adding scoops from a large can until the consistency seemed like regular cookie dough. I formed balls and flattened them with my hands, but be sure to spray your hands well b/c this is STICKY! I also baked it longer, about 15 minutes. I then frosted them with cream cheese frosting and topped with walnuts. Everyone loved them, even my picky eaters.
Just finished making these for a last minute party...fantastic. They do have a "muffin top" texture, so don't think they're going to be like a traditional cookie. I frosted w/cream cheese icing and sprinkled chopped pecans. I also added cinnamon chips to the mix. If you want to skip the frosting (why?), definitely sprinkle with cinnamon sugar before baking for an interesting texture on top.
Sooo good! I had my doubts because they sounded too easy to make. Because I love lots of spice, I added, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, a little bit of cardamom plus some maple flavoring. I also added raisins and Heath English Toffee Bits. A very, very light sprinkle of salt on top before baking. So yummy and so easy! I forgot to grease the pans, but they slid off beautifully!
This is truly an awesome recipe. I'm always looking for lower fat desserts and I'm so tired of seeing "1/2 cup oil", "1 stick butter", etc. I added chocolate chips and pumpkin pie spice, and put it all in a sheet cake pan. It turned out delicious.. very similar to the pumpkin chocolate cake recipe on this site (every bit as moist)and loads lower in fat and a thousand times quicker and easier to bake! I really love cooking, but with two children under 2, some nights it's just better for the family to throw something together like this :)
these cookies are easy, easy, easy! delicious cake/cookie texture. you can also use extras, raisins, nuts, etc. i did add a little brown sugar and vanilla though. cooking time of 18-20 min. right on perfect. i did mine in the toaster oven. i like them too even though i don't like pumpkin. my family went nuts over them! can't wait to make them for church, parties, etc.
I used a yellow cake mix & a 15oz can of pumpkin pie filling instead of the regular canned pumpkin. Added about a teaspoon of Penzey's baking spice & baked for 12 minutes as they did not look done at 9. I then smeared a tiny bit of Smucker's pumpkin spice topping on while they were cooling to add a bit more love. They are (were) delicious!
A-MAZ-ING... They are more muffin-y than like a cookie, which is great in my opinion. I was looking for something soft and I found it in these. With frosting they are a cookie, without they are a muffin...
Great recipe, but the cooking time isn't nearly enough! I did the first pan for 9 minutes, and ended up with gooey globs of dough. I thought maybe they just needed to cool, but no, now they are cold gooey globs of dough. This second batch I'm leaving in for at least 15 minutes. Oh, and I also added 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice and 1 cup chocolate chips.
These have been great both times I made them! I made them for a holiday party and received many compliments. I followed the recipe exactly, except I took some others suggestions and added cream cheese frosting. The cookie is very dense, but delicious. I made them a second time, but added 1 cup of oatmeal and some cinnamon, again adding cream cheese frosting. They were even better with oatmeal, as they were less dense.
very easy and very tasty. i followed the recipe and baked it like a cake. i put cream cheese frosting on it and it was great. it would be easy to add ingredients to it and make it YOURS.
The cookies taste great when baked fully!
An easy and tasty treat. I prefer to make them as mini muffins.
The only addition I made was LOTS of mini chocolate chips. Delicious. I also frosted some with canned cream cheese frosting - just a thin coat, but both versions were excellent.
So easy and so delicious! I added some white chocolate chips to the batter. They are cakey, but awesome! Plus, without the chocolate chips, they aren't too bad for you! I will definitely make them again.
Wowee, we have a winner here! These were sooo E-Z and the results were awesome. I used my cookie scoop to portion out the dough, but found that I had to flatten each with the tines of my fork, like we do for peanut butter cookies. I also frosted them with Cream Cheese Frosting II from AllRecipes, my favorite! Next time I will add chocolate chips &/or walnuts. This is a versatile and simple recipe that will get me out of a jam when I need something to serve or take - Real Quick. My son said it the best, "Mom, these are BETTER than delicious!"
Yummy! I love pumpkin pie, and this is like a little pumpkin pie to go! I didn't have spice cake mix, so I used a reduced sugar yellow cake mix. I added a little bit of brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove, and 1 egg to help hold it all together. Made a simple powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla glaze for on the top, really completed it! Super moist, fluffy, and very good. I know I'll be using this recipe a lot around harvest/fall.
I really loved the idea of these cookies, but I think they were just too moist and gooey. Like other post said, more like a muffin top. It did help to flatten the tops down and improve on the texture. As a huge pumpkin lover, I thought the spice cake mix was too overpowering. Maybe a yellow cake mix would be better. My kids loved these, I did not.
Yummy!
Really good, I topped them with cream cheese frosting when they were done, everyone loved them.