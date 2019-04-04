Zuppa di Pesce e Frutti di Mare (Mediterranean Seafood Soup)

Easy yet tasty zuppa di pesce (fish soup) is made with the best fresh Mediterranean fish and seafood (frutti di mare). Use the remaining fish stock for a seafood risotto.

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut cod into pieces, reserving any scraps. Peel and devein prawns, reserving shells and any other scraps.

  • Place cod scraps and prawn scraps, quartered onion, carrot, celery, salt, and pepper in a large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until fish stock is fragrant, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Strain and reserve fish stock.

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir sliced onion, red chile pepper, and minced garlic until softened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Pour in wine; cook for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes; bring to a boil. Add cod, prawns, clams, and mussels; pour in 1 cup fish stock. Simmer until fish is cooked through and clams and mussels have opened, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Toast bread in a toaster. Rub garlic halves on to 1 side of toasted bread.

  • Place a piece of toasted bread in the bottom of each serving bowl. Ladle soup over toasted bread and top with parsley.

Cook's Notes:

Your selection of fish and seafood can vary slightly, but for a traditional Mediterranean assortment choose squid, prawns, scorpion fish, anglerfish, clams, and mussels.

Cognac can be used in place of the white wine, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 151.9mg; sodium 569.3mg. Full Nutrition
