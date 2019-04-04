Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

This seafood risotto is a classic Italian dish served on many occasions, from the simplest to the most elegant. For best results, use homemade seafood stock, though store-bought can be used in a pinch.

Recipe by NonnaPia

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr 27 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
3 hrs 17 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Seafood Stock:
Risotto:

Directions

  • Soak mussels, clams, and shrimp in separate bowls of salted cold water for 1 hour. Drain. Clean and devein shrimp, reserving heads and shells.

  • Combine shrimp heads and shells, 2 quarts water, tomato, quartered onion, carrot, and celery in a large pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until flavors combine, 40 minutes to 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Strain stock through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding solids. Keep warm over low heat.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onion; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in rice until translucent and coated with oil, 2 to 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high; pour in 1 cup white wine. Simmer until alcohol has evaporated, about 3 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium and stir in 1 ladle of stock until rice has absorbed the liquid. Repeat with remaining stock, stirring after each addition, until rice is creamy and almost tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add 1 clove garlic and cook until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Add mussels and 1/2 cup white wine; cover and cook until mussels open, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; discard garlic and any mussels that did not open. Remove shells and keep mussels warm. Strain cooking liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in the same saucepan over medium heat. Add 1 clove garlic and cook until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Add clams and 1/2 cup white wine; cover and cook until opened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; discard garlic and any clams that did not open. Remove shells and keep clams warm. Strain cooking liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl.

  • Heat remaining olive oil in the same saucepan. Add 1 clove garlic and shrimp; cook and stir until shrimp turn pink, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and discard garlic.

  • Pour some of the mussel and clam cooking water over the rice; cook for 3 to 5 minutes more. Remove rice from heat. Fold in mussels, clams, and shrimp. Sprinkle parsley on top. Let stand before serving, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

It's best to cook mussels and clams separately since they vary in size and cooking times. Keep some shellfish in the shell to garnish the risotto.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of tomato, onion, celery, and carrot. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
637 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 73g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 154mg; sodium 420.1mg. Full Nutrition
