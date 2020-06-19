Chocolate Tiffin

I love tiffin and found this easy peasy tiffin recipe our whole family can't get enough of. I use dark and milk chocolate for the topping.

Recipe by MikeysGirl

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine butter, sugar, golden syrup, and cocoa powder in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until smooth, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in biscuits and raisins. Pour mixture onto a rimmed 8 x 12-inch jelly roll pan; press to flatten.

  • Melt milk chocolate and dark chocolate in top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour melted chocolate over base in the jelly roll pan.

  • Refrigerate until set, about 1 hour. Cut into 20 pieces.

Cook's Note:

For a thicker base, you can make the tiffin in an 8-inch square tin. If using a smaller tin, you can reduce the chocolate used to about 8 oz.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 97.7mg. Full Nutrition
