Traditional Victoria Sponge

This is the traditional recipe for a Victoria sponge cake, a much loved English favorite. Serve with buttercream as in the recipe, or freshly whipped cream. Dust with a layer of confectioners' sugar if desired.
I needed a cake for about 10 people so I added servings, but otherwise followed the recipe. This cake was made as a thank you gift for the nurses and doctors who helped me when I was homeless. I love it. Never fails.
The secret is in the footnote. Weigh—-weigh. The other thing is that 7 » tins are impossible to find so I used the 9 » ones and doubled the recipe....seemed to work. Delicious and is what a Victoria sponge should be.
