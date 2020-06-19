Traditional Victoria Sponge

This is the traditional recipe for a Victoria sponge cake, a much loved English favorite. Serve with buttercream as in the recipe, or freshly whipped cream. Dust with a layer of confectioners' sugar if desired.

Recipe by TheBritishBaker

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 7-inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 7-inch cake pans and line with parchment paper.

  • Sift self-rising flour into a bowl; add sugar, margarine, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Crack in eggs. Beat with a wooden spoon or an electric mixer until pale and fluffy. Divide batter between the cake pans; smooth the tops with the back of a spoon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes.

  • Sift confectioners' sugar into a bowl; add butter and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Beat with an electric mixer until frosting is light and fluffy.

  • Spread raspberry jam over 1 cake layer. Cover jam with frosting. Place second cake layer on top.

Cook's Notes:

I always use margarine; butter is too heavy.

Substitute strawberry jam for the raspberry jam if preferred.

Eggs can vary a lot in size. For best results, weigh the eggs. They will more than likely weigh over or under 6 ounces. Use equal amounts of flour, sugar, and margarine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
636 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 80g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 113.3mg; sodium 713.8mg. Full Nutrition
