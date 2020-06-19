Salame di Cioccolato con Nutella® (Italian Chocolate Salami)

Salame di cioccolato or chocolate 'salami' is a very popular Italian dessert made out of tea biscuits, cocoa and butter. Loved by kids and adults alike, it's a no-bake treat and fun to make with the children. With the addition of Nutella® in this chocolate salami recipe, it's sure to be a hit.

Recipe by RitaCiu

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix tea biscuits, butter, egg, cocoa powder, and white sugar together in a bowl to form a moist but stiff dough. Stir in chocolate-hazelnut spread.

  • Transfer dough to a large piece of parchment paper. Shape into a log with your hands. Wrap parchment paper around the log, twisting ends shut.

  • Chill until firm, 2 hours in the freezer or 5 hours in the refrigerator. Cut into slices with a sharp knife.

Cook's Note:

A great variety of tea biscuits would work well here, from common rich tea, digestives, or shortbread to Petit Beurre or Nice biscuits. Gluten-free biscuits could also be used for a wheat-free treat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 254.1mg. Full Nutrition
