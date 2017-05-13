Refrigerator Garlic Dill Spears
These dill spears are excellent on sandwiches, eaten plain, or chopped up for a hot dog topping.
Excellent! I had 2.5lbs of cukes to use up, and they fit just perfectly into the 2 quart jars. I've always used dill weed in my pickles, so the dill seed in this recipe was a nice change of pace and delicious! Super easy to make and tons of flavor. I followed the recipe exactly. The only thing was that this made way more brine than needed. I ended up with 14oz leftover. Next time I'll reduce the water and vinegar. I tried the pickles after 24 hrs and they were already tasty. I'll make these again!Read More
Well...they were really tart! But...we will eat them! Refreshing and a hint of heat. Next time I may cut back on apple cider vinegar and use a tad more water!Read More
Delicious! I only had dill weed so I used that. These lasted less than a week in my house. I'll be making more soon as the recipe was quick, easy and very tasty! Thank you for the great recipe & tips!
Great recipe, and very easy to make. I made a quart of large wedges, a smaller jar of smaller wedges, and a half quart of chips. I added onion powder and a little mustard seed, and after about an hour, decided to add just a little sugar. They turned out awesome. Will definitely be making more.
I added a sliced small jalapeño to each jar and it added a nice kick to the flavor!
In search of a brine for pickled that didn't taste sweet, I used this recipe and I love it!
Fabulous. Had the first taste 4 hours after putting in fridge. The next day they were even better.
I've been picking the cucumbers from my garden and I didn't have enough to make the 2-jar serving at the time, so I stuck with one jar. I stayed with the basic recipe but didn't half it. Instead of Dill seed, I substituted in the regular dill. I also added coriander seeds and stuffed everything into ONE jar. Super Tangy and somehow citrusy in flavor. Will do this one again once I have enough cucumbers from the garden!!
Easiest pickles ever! I add crushed red pepper because we like them a little spicy. When one jar is empty, I buy three fat pickling cucumbers and halve the recipe so we have a constant supply of pickles in the fridge. I also use kosher salt instead of pickling salt - not sure what the difference is but it works.
Six pounds of cucumbers made a double batch = 4 quart jars. Excellent.
so I tried these after 48 hours as the recipe suggested and was quite disappointed. harsh tart vinegar flavor is all I could taste. having made pickles before I decided to give it a week and try again before review. glad I did. all flavors smoothed out and came together nicely. nice base dill recipe that you can spice up or sweeten etc. or just enjoy as written. thanks for sharing.
I made both spears and slices and they both came out excellently. A little spicy since I added crushed chili pepper , came out very well.
