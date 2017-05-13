Refrigerator Garlic Dill Spears

These dill spears are excellent on sandwiches, eaten plain, or chopped up for a hot dog topping.

By foodinjars (Marisa McClellan)

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 day 23 hrs 35 mins
total:
2 days
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 quarts
Ingredients

20
Directions

  • Divide garlic, dill, and peppercorns between 2 clean quart jars. Wash cucumbers and trim away blossom ends. Cut each into 6 to 8 spears. Pack spears vertically and snugly into jars.n

  • Stir together vinegar, water, and salt in a small nonreactive pot, and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir and reduce heat, if necessary, until salt dissolves. Remove from heat. Pour or ladle hot brine into jars, covering cucumbers and leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Tap jars gently to remove any air bubbles. Add more brine if necessary to leave 1/2 inch headspace. Wipe rims clean with a damp paper towel.n

  • Let cool completely to room temperature, about 1 hour. Apply clean lids. Refrigerate at least 48 hours before eating for best flavor. (Flavor improves with time.) Store in refrigerator up to 1 month.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 788.7mg. Full Nutrition
