Witches Brew Punch

Creepy fun green witches brew with worms and other gummy treats. Great start for your ghoulish night!

Recipe by Holly1013

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
6 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix boiling water, sugar, and lime-flavored gelatin together in a large bowl until sugar and gelatin are dissolved. Stir in pineapple juice.

  • Pour pineapple juice mixture into a punch bowl. Add ginger ale, orange sherbet, orange drink, and gummy candy; stir well until blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 71.8g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 70.4mg. Full Nutrition
