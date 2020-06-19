Witches Brew Punch
Creepy fun green witches brew with worms and other gummy treats. Great start for your ghoulish night!
This was excellent! I didn't really know what the orange drink was supposed to be (Tang? Koolaid? Orange Crush soda?) and 3 cups seemed a lot considering there was already going to be orange sherbet in it. I used some real orange juice and called it good. This was fun AND tasty and one I will make again.Read More
The punch itself turned out pretty tasty! I didn’t know what to use for “orange drink” so I actually substituted cran-mango juice. Very tasty, but the ending color of the punch was anything but!
i put orange pop in it and it was great!!!
