Healthy Gingerbread Spice Cake With Butternut Squash Puree

Even though I live in balmy south Florida, where it is pretty much summer year round, I still like to 'get into' the seasons by cooking something festive and seasonally appropriate. I started slowly spiking my recipes with ultra-healthy ingredients (flax, wheat germ, hemp seeds, chickpea puree, etc.) This is a vegetarian and dairy-free recipe.

By Ivy Larson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan with 1 teaspoon coconut oil.

  • Place 1/4 cup coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until melted, about 30 seconds.

  • Mix flour, ground flaxseeds, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, allspice, and sea salt in a large bowl.

  • Combine brown sugar, melted coconut oil, and egg in a separate large bowl; add squash puree, coconut milk, molasses, and vanilla extract and mix well. Stir flour mixture into squash mixture until batter is smooth. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before turning cake onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 186mg. Full Nutrition
