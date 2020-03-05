Healthy Gingerbread Spice Cake With Butternut Squash Puree
Even though I live in balmy south Florida, where it is pretty much summer year round, I still like to 'get into' the seasons by cooking something festive and seasonally appropriate. I started slowly spiking my recipes with ultra-healthy ingredients (flax, wheat germ, hemp seeds, chickpea puree, etc.) This is a vegetarian and dairy-free recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 186mg. Full Nutrition