Broccoli and Carrot Stir Fry
A simple and healthy side dish that will go well with any meal. It's also quick and easy to make! Broccoli, carrots, and seasonings are stir-fried to perfection.
I had some baby carrots that were close to expiring so I used those instead and just guesstimated on the ratio to the broccoli. I really liked this recipe. I do think you could simplify it by letting your broccoli boil for a minute and then add the carrots for that last minute. That way you could just dump it all out in a colander and get the cold water running over it. I made as written but spooning all of the broccoli out took quite a bit of time that I don't feel is needed. This is a great recipe and would pair nicely with all kinds of main dishes. Thanks for sharing!
Quick, easy and flavorful! kids approved ;)
It was good, will probably make again. I took Soup Loving Nicole's suggestion to cook the broccoli in the boiling water for a minute, then add the carrots and boil for another minute and drain the vegetables before putting into the ice bath. Used reduced sodium Better than Bouillon instead of the chicken granules and did not add additional salt since the Better than Bouillon has enough sodium in it.
This was easy and delicious!! Thank you so much!! My husband hates broccoli and volunteered for a second serving.
This was good but for needed more cornstarch mixture. I only cooked 2 carrots and 1 head of broccoli and it wasn't enough--can't imagine it covering 5 cups of broccoli.
I made this with steammed Broccoli and Rainbow Carrots then fried with double crumb mixture turned out great I used 6 carrots very small and 1 shallot sliced very thin. I really loved this recipe. Thanks for sharing. Sorry I can't take pictures.
Delicious! I cooked the broccoli & carrots together in the microwave for 3 minutes and they were fine. I used garlic infused oil and added a large, cooked chicken breast left over from last night’s dinner. Stirred them all together in the pan and cooked a cup of instant brown rice in the microwave. So easy, and pretty healthy, too! Maybe I didn’t use enough broccoli, but there’s no way this would feed 5.
