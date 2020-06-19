Broccoli and Carrot Stir Fry

A simple and healthy side dish that will go well with any meal. It's also quick and easy to make! Broccoli, carrots, and seasonings are stir-fried to perfection.

Recipe by Chelsea

prep:
10 mins
cook:
16 mins
total:
26 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add broccoli and cook uncovered until bright green, about 2 minutes. Transfer broccoli to a bowl of ice water using a slotted spoon and immerse for several minutes to stop the cooking process. Drain.

  • Bring water back to a boil in the same large pot; add sliced carrot and cook for 1 minute. Drain.

  • Mix water and cornstarch together in a bowl until smooth. Add chicken granules and salt and mix well.

  • Heat peanut oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat; saute broccoli and carrots for 2 minutes. Add cornstarch mixture; cook and stir until vegetables are coated evenly, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 147.3mg. Full Nutrition
