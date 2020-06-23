Weenieladas

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a family favorite - a cross between chili dogs and enchiladas - that makes a cozy dinner on a cold autumn evening. If you serve it on Halloween, call it Hallo-weenie-ladas. Serve with sour cream, hot sauce, and a fresh green salad. Enjoy!

By russmichaels

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
38 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 weenieladas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix chili and tomato sauce together in a bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook corn tortillas, one at a time, in the hot oil until slightly softened, about 30 seconds per side. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels.

  • Place 1 hot dog and 2 to 3 tablespoons of the chili mixture on each tortilla; wrap up. Arrange seam-side down in a baking dish. Spoon remaining chili mixture on top. Cover with Cheddar cheese, onion, and olives.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use Colby or American cheese in place of the Cheddar if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 1410.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Togdog
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2019
Very yummy dinner for a cold wintery night like tonight. I added 1/2 red enchilada sauce and 1/2 tomato sauce instead of 100% tomato sauce after reading that some thought it too bland. Next time I will dice up some some jalapeno peppers and add to the enchilada wrap also. But overall a good quick meal for a Friday night. Thanks for posting this. Read More
Reviews:
russmichaels
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2017
This is my family's recipe and when I posted it to this website I did not specify how large the can of tomato sauce should be. It SHOULD BE an 8 oz. can NOT the 15 oz. can. Also my wife prefers the onions and the olives on the inside of each 'lada. Enjoy! Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2017
I really liked this. I did think the tomato sauce made it a little bit bland. Next time I might try using enchilada sauce instead. Over all good recipe though and one I will make again. Thanks for sharing! Read More
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
07/28/2020
7.27.20 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/258102/weenieladas/ ... Used homemade chili & added only 1c tomato sauce. While this was o-kay, it wasn’t worth the time it took to prepare - muchhhh longer than 15mins. Too long for dressed up chili dogs. Read More
Elon
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2017
My family and I really enjoyed this dish. It is quick easy and tasty. It's a nice way to fix hot dogs that are not just a dog in a bun. Thanks for posting the recipe. Read More
Harper McQueed
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2018
surprisingly good! Read More
