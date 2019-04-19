Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

Make this egg and avocado sandwich for a delicious restaurant-style breakfast at home! It's quick, easy, and delicious. The sliced avocado is what makes this sandwich pop and gives it a unique flavor. It is chock-full of protein, as well, so this sandwich will keep you full until lunchtime.
Delicious!! Try using Sriracha salt, it gives the sandwich a hint of spice and garlic. I doused it in hot sauce but it is indulgently delicious as written. There is a slight discrepancy in step three regarding the bread. Regardless, hindsight taught me that next time I will put both slices of bread -butter side up-in the same pan I used to cook the egg (without wiping it out). Then, I'll flip one over, layer the ingredients and top with the other bread slice, butter side up. Then flip the whole sandwich. Because the sides that weren't toasted were soggy. Thank you for the recipe.
Delicious!! Try using Sriracha salt, it gives the sandwich a hint of spice and garlic. I doused it in hot sauce but it is indulgently delicious as written. There is a slight discrepancy in step three regarding the bread. Regardless, hindsight taught me that next time I will put both slices of bread -butter side up-in the same pan I used to cook the egg (without wiping it out). Then, I'll flip one over, layer the ingredients and top with the other bread slice, butter side up. Then flip the whole sandwich. Because the sides that weren't toasted were soggy. Thank you for the recipe.
this recipe was delicious!! I used hummus on my bread instead of butter and put a couple pieces of bacon on it! needles to say the hungry baby in my tummy was impressed. killed every breakfast craving I had and kept me full!
My execution of the ingredients was not very good but the end result was very tasty. I didn't have Swiss cheese, just sharp cheddar and my avocado was too ripe so I smashed it and spread it on the bread, along with the other ingredients. Both my hubby and I really liked this sandwich but the way I made it, I think it would be better as an open- faced sandwich. Definitely a good recipe to try again.
I used 2 slices of marble rye bread and the cheese I had on hand Monterey Jack and Vermont sharp cheddar. I fried the eggs on a griddle over my stove using my little veg oil then layered the buttered bread and layered egg, cheese and avocado. It was delicious!
Excellent sandwich! I used multi-grain sour dough bread and only one egg. Would never think to add avocado to a sandwich like this, but it works really well here. I had it for lunch, and it is very filling. Thanks for the easy recipe!
I made it a "Three Cheese" Egg and Avocado Sandwich: I just added a third cheese (Muenster) on top of the second slice and then piled on the ingredients as instructed. It helped to hold the avocado chunks in the place too. I used whole grain wheat bread and it was killer.
This was amazing! The one change i made was to use guacamole, didn't have any avocados left. I'll have to try it with just an avocado next time, but i'm pretty sure i'm gonna do the guacamole version again as well. Thanks for sharing this!
Having been sick I didn't feel like going out to eat or to the grocery store. I was getting my appetite back so I happened upon this recipe. No Italian bread so I substituted honey oat...it was great!! Five stars in my book!!!!!
The recipe is great but I made a couple changes for our tastes. I changed to only 1 egg and I added a strip of thick bacon cut in half so there were 2 rows of bacon. When removing the fried egg from the pan I placed it on the cooked bacon so it was easy to pickup and put on top of the Swiss cheese. Delicious breakfast and so easy to make.
Will have hubby make again for sure. You don't need all the egg. We used 3 eggs which was plenty. Next time we'll try some bacon & only use 2 eggs. We didn't have Swiss cheese so used Gruyere which I think I'd stick with now with the Cheddar cheese. Hubby did say he'll mash the avocado though because with it sliced it slid all over trying to come out from inside the bread.
This is a pretty hearty meal. I will definitely make it again as it fits as a very good lazy weekend meal/brunch. I did not have Swiss cheese so I had to use Gruyère and really it gave it a mild tangyness to the whole dish.
i used an English muffin instead of bread, which wasn't the greatest idea, and its hard to cut/eat, but still very tasty and will try again with whole grain bread, thx: didn't dictate how eggs should cooked, started w/ sunny side up, then turned them over, and only 1 slice of cheese!!
Wow! That was good stuff!!! Hard to find good breakfast recipes for 1. Only had swiss cheese and whole wheat bread, but still delicious! I never realized avocado would go so good in an egg and cheese sandwich.
Good concept but a little bland. I agree needs something to make it pop. And very messy to eat so next time - when experimenting with seasonings - will slightly mash the avocado to make a better “bed” for the egg. I like this idea! Will make again with some tweaks. Thanks Tricia for some new breakfast inspiration.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.