Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

Make this egg and avocado sandwich for a delicious restaurant-style breakfast at home! It's quick, easy, and delicious. The sliced avocado is what makes this sandwich pop and gives it a unique flavor. It is chock-full of protein, as well, so this sandwich will keep you full until lunchtime.

Recipe by Tricia Joy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
16 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Crack eggs into skillet; cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and cook egg until done, 2 to 5 minutes more. Transfer eggs to a plate and season with salt and pepper.

  • Spread butter onto 1 side of each bread slice.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat. Lay bread slices in the hot skillet, butter-side down. Quickly layer Swiss cheese, 1 fried egg, Cheddar cheese, 1 fried egg, avocado, and remaining bread slice, butter-side up. Carefully flip sandwich to grill other side until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Remove sandwich from skillet and cut in half.

Tips

Double recipe to make two sandwiches, which would increase avocado to one full avocado versus a half. You can also use one full avocado on one sandwich if you are like me and love avocados!

Substitute sourdough bread for the Italian bread, if desired. American cheese can be used in place of Cheddar cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 43.7g; cholesterol 86.4mg; sodium 546.1mg. Full Nutrition
