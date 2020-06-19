Spargel-Antipasti mit Lachs (White Asparagus and Smoked Salmon)

A special starter for a dinner for two: cooked white asparagus with smoked salmon, topped with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese.

Recipe by Leckerschmecker

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Peel asparagus spears from top to bottom with a vegetable peeler, starting below the tips. Cut off woody ends with a knife.

  • Place asparagus spears in a large, wide saucepan and pour in enough lightly salted water to just cover. Bring water to a boil; add butter, sugar, and salt. Reduce heat; simmer until spears are tender and easily pierced with a knife, 15 to 25 minutes. Drain.

  • Divide smoked salmon between 2 serving plates. Place asparagus spears on top.

  • Warm oil and parsley in a small saucepan over low heat until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

  • Drizzle oil over asparagus. Grate Parmesan cheese on top using a cheese grater or shave into strips using a vegetable peeler. Season with pepper.

Cook's Note:

Substitute another fresh herb, such as wild garlic, for the parsley if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 783.3mg. Full Nutrition
