Spargel-Antipasti mit Lachs (White Asparagus and Smoked Salmon)
Servings Per Recipe: 2 Calories: 392.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 19.1g 38 %
carbohydrates: 7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 3.1g 12 %
sugars: 3.2g
fat: 33.1g 51 %
saturated fat: 9.4g 47 %
cholesterol: 40.8mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 1507.2IU 30 %
niacin equivalents: 7.8mg 60 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 10.4mg 17 %
folate: 78.5mcg 20 %
calcium: 203.6mg 20 %
iron: 3.9mg 22 %
magnesium: 37.2mg 13 %
potassium: 418.1mg 12 %
sodium: 783.3mg 31 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 297.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.