Spargel mit Haselnusssoße (Asparagus with Hazelnut Bechamel)

This recipe can be prepared with either white or green asparagus. It's a lovely starter or you can serve it as a side with pork.

Recipe by gela

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel asparagus with a vegetable peeler from top to bottom, starting below the tips. Cut off any woody ends.

  • Place asparagus in a large, wide pan; pour in enough lightly salted water to just cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer gently until spears are tender and can be easily pierced with a sharp knife, 15 to 25 minutes depending on the thickness. Drain well.

  • Pour hazelnuts into a dry skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour until a paste forms, about 2 minutes. Add hot vegetable stock and hot milk a little a time, whisking continuously until sauce is thick and smooth, about 4 minutes.

  • Stir hazelnuts, lemon juice, sugar, and nutmeg into the sauce. Season with salt and white pepper. Simmer gently over low heat, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes.

  • Whisk heavy cream and egg yolk together in a small bowl until smooth; whisk into the sauce. Simmer until heated through, but not boiling, about 2 minutes. Serve the sauce with the cooked asparagus.

Cook's Note:

If using green asparagus, cut off any woody ends. Cook for only 5 to 10 minutes.

546 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 45.6g; cholesterol 122.3mg; sodium 313.9mg. Full Nutrition
