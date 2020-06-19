Spargel in Schinken (White Asparagus Wrapped in Ham)

A very simple yet delicious way to wrap freshly cooked white asparagus in ham slices. You need as many ham slices as asparagus spears. This dish is traditionally served with new potatoes.

Recipe by Nicola

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Peel asparagus spears from top to bottom with a vegetable peeler, starting below the tips. Cut off woody ends with a knife.

  • Place asparagus spears in a large, wide saucepan and pour in enough lightly salted water to just cover. Bring water to a boil; add 1 tablespoon butter and sugar. Reduce heat; simmer until spears are tender and easily pierced with a knife, 15 to 25 minutes. Drain well.

  • Melt remaining 3 tablespoons butter in a small pot over low heat.

  • Wrap each asparagus spear with a slice of ham. Arrange on a serving plate; drizzle melted butter on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 57.9mg; sodium 754.7mg. Full Nutrition
