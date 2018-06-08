Easy Tortilla Pizza

This is an extremely easy/fast way to prepare a delicious pizza that is light enough to be a snack, serves well as an appetizer, or is so good that is can be devoured alone! I make this often when entertaining guests and it always goes fast. You can make any sort of topping variations. The one below is the classic way I usually prepare it. I cook this also with my family. Each person gets their own tortilla to, as my kids say, decorate.
This was really good, but I left off the sauce as I am sensitive to tomato sauce. I heated my oven to 425 degrees because I wanted a really crispy crust. Make sure you poke some holes in the tortilla so it doesn't bubble up. This is perfect for me as I love lots of veggies on mine and my hubby only likes meat. Now I don't have to buy a whole separate pizza that I can't eat by myself.
Delicious! I made BBQ Chicken pizza and it was delicious! I followed the steps but used BBQ sauce instead of tomato sauce. Used green bell peppers, red bell peppers, and red onions and topped with mozzarella cheese. Second time making it and will make again. We love it!!
This recipe has been a lifesaver! It's quick, easy, inexpensive and yummy, so I have no excuse to order unhealthy delivery or fast food even when I'm tired or short on time ;) My favorite to make are pepperoni & cheese, and BBQ chicken.
Great snack or small meal and completely open to playing around with toppings. When I want to switch it up and have a thick crust "pizza" I use some Naan bread instead of tortillas. Thanks for the recipe - I use it often!
Very good, very easy! My twins eat a lot and I didn't have enough pizza pans, so...I cooked in a pan over low heat (slightly above LOW). Placed tortilla in warm pan, spread olive oil around, and sprinkled garlic salt and Cajun seasoning/Italian seasonings over it. Sprinkled cheese; cheese then pepperoni; cheese then a lot more cheese onto different "pizzas" using alfredo sauce, Marinara sauce, both sauces at once. One pizza I added some fresh Romano/Parmigiano. I used the dinner plate sized tortillas. Sliced into 8 worked best! We all ate great with a few slices leftover for lunch -- Dad's lunch! Overall, very inexpensive, easy and tasty. My boys suggested that we don't need to order pizza anymore!
I loved it! My husband likes a traditional hamburger cheese pizza and I like to try different toppings so this was perfect! His only complaint was thin crust so next time I will double the tortillas for him with cheese between as was suggested in another review! Great idea!
We've actually been making our own low carb version of this for years. We use low carb tortillas, and instead of heating the tortillas in the oven, we char them on our gas stove top burner for a half minute or so per side. Then we put the sauce and toppings on and finish in the oven. I checked out this recipe primarily to compare the time and temperature used. Basically the same as ours, but I like the idea of seasoning the tortilla before browning in the oven!
It is yummy but the tortilla is kind of burnt you said to heat it for 2 to 3 minutes so I did and then after you said put the cheese in that heat it 2 to 3 minutes again and then it burns when I took it back out.
Yum!!! Only change we made was baking them for about 5 minutes total more than the recipe calls for so that the cheese for nice and browned, but it might just be because our tortillas are kind of thick.
