Easy Tortilla Pizza

This is an extremely easy/fast way to prepare a delicious pizza that is light enough to be a snack, serves well as an appetizer, or is so good that is can be devoured alone! I make this often when entertaining guests and it always goes fast. You can make any sort of topping variations. The one below is the classic way I usually prepare it. I cook this also with my family. Each person gets their own tortilla to, as my kids say, decorate.

By LPMUSTANG

Recipe Summary

cook:
8 mins
total:
23 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 pizza
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place tortilla on a baking sheet. Brush with olive oil; sprinkle garlic powder, salt, and pepper on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove tortilla from the oven and spread tomato sauce on top. Arrange chicken breast, green bell pepper, and green onions over tomato sauce; cover with mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle oregano over cheese. Slice pizza into wedges using a pizza cutter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
833 calories; protein 71.4g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 43.1g; cholesterol 201.2mg; sodium 1024.3mg. Full Nutrition
