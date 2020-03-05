I made these changes after reading reviews: 5 large eggs, 1 T of cinnamon and vanilla. I didn't measure maple syrup, I just drizzled until I thought it was distributed well, same with pecans. I only used one container of the icing. I also cooked in 12" Lodge cast iron skillet. My husband and daughter can both be picky but they approved this!

Rating: 5 stars

4.22.18 This really was a Sunday morning surprise a very GOOD one! I substituted Egg Beaters for the eggs in an effort to lower cholesterol and used honey butter crescent rolls (what I had in the fridge) which I think actually enhanced the flavor. Set the timer for 40 minutes and in the future will start checking for doneness at 35 as this was getting a little too brown around the edges. Took a bit of time to cut the crescent rolls into 1/2 pieces and I m not sure why they need to be that small so I ll try 1 pieces next time. We did drizzle syrup over the top the texture was moist and not too eggy. This was really easy to make and would be a great brunch item. Thanks CX for an outstanding Sunday breakfast. We really enjoyed it.