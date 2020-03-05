Sunday Morning Surprise

I created this recipe one morning for something unique and different for my family. Since we love the taste of brown sugar and cinnamon, this recipe combines the flavors of cinnamon rolls, egg casseroles, and French toast.

By Carolyn Olson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease the bottom and sides of a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Pull crescent roll dough out of the can; slice dough into 1/2-inch pieces. Arrange over the bottom of the baking dish. Sprinkle brown sugar and cinnamon on top. Drop teaspoonfuls of the Neufchatel cheese on top.

  • Whisk eggs and milk together in a small bowl. Pour into the baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the center is set, 40 to 50 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Alternative baking method: Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes, then microwave for no more than 3 minutes on high to finish setting the center. Too much microwaving will harden the dough.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 156.9mg; sodium 731.9mg. Full Nutrition
lutzflcat
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2018
4.22.18 This really was a Sunday morning surprise a very GOOD one! I substituted Egg Beaters for the eggs in an effort to lower cholesterol and used honey butter crescent rolls (what I had in the fridge) which I think actually enhanced the flavor. Set the timer for 40 minutes and in the future will start checking for doneness at 35 as this was getting a little too brown around the edges. Took a bit of time to cut the crescent rolls into 1/2 pieces and I m not sure why they need to be that small so I ll try 1 pieces next time. We did drizzle syrup over the top the texture was moist and not too eggy. This was really easy to make and would be a great brunch item. Thanks CX for an outstanding Sunday breakfast. We really enjoyed it. Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Janet
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2021
I made these changes after reading reviews: 5 large eggs, 1 T of cinnamon and vanilla. I didn't measure maple syrup, I just drizzled until I thought it was distributed well, same with pecans. I only used one container of the icing. I also cooked in 12" Lodge cast iron skillet. My husband and daughter can both be picky but they approved this! Read More
lutzflcat
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2018
