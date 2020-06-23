Chilaquiles

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This Mexican breakfast dish is a mixture of tortilla strips with eggs and salsa.

By 20JEN

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
18 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, chile de arbol peppers, onion, garlic, chicken bouillon, and salt in a saucepan; add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes and peppers soften, 5 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer chile peppers to a blender using a slotted spoon; blend until smooth. Pour in tomato mixture; blend until smooth.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir corn tortillas in the hot oil until crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Crack in eggs; stir until scrambled and set, about 5 minutes. Strain blended sauce over tortillas and eggs; mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 163.7mg; sodium 221mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2017
I make these all the time, however they are not what I consider Chilaquiles. I topped them with a sprinkle of Mexican cheese blend and diced onions.. When pressed for time, I open a can of El Pato Mexican Tomato Sauce rather than making it. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2017
This was so good! After I finished eating this I made another huge portion of the salsa It was that good. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
amanda morales
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2018
No real changes other than added cheese. Great pretty much as is! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022