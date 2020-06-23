Chilaquiles
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 329.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.4g 27 %
carbohydrates: 36.2g 12 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 3.7g
fat: 11.8g 18 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
cholesterol: 163.7mg 55 %
vitamin a iu: 34443.5IU 689 %
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 22.7mg 38 %
folate: 37.9mcg 10 %
calcium: 113mg 11 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 26.8mg 10 %
potassium: 306.8mg 9 %
sodium: 221mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 106.3
