Easy Chilaquiles

A yummy, easy version of chilaquiles that will satisfy your Mexican food craving. Serve with refried beans!

By Christina Bleeker

prep:
10 mins
cook:
9 mins
total:
19 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add tortilla pieces to oil and fry until crisp, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour beaten eggs over the tortilla pieces in the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until eggs have set, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Top with taco sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 35.8g; cholesterol 352.5mg; sodium 516.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
dotandcats
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2020
This is a nice change to scrambled eggs. I added green onions while cooking the tortillas. I’m not sure what kind of green sauce was intended, but I used the Tabasco green pepper sauce which has jalapeños (not green peppers), but not 1/2 cup. I just sprinkled it over the top once plated. I like the crunchy texture the tortillas add. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Becky Sinor
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2018
delicious just as promised I didn't have any queso so this is a cheese less try but it was delicious non the less made with homemade tomatillo salsa! Read More
Sonia Fabbri
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2019
So quick easy and YUMMY! Read More
