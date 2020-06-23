Easy Chilaquiles
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 505.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 21g 42 %
carbohydrates: 26.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 3.3g 13 %
sugars: 1.3g
fat: 35.8g 55 %
saturated fat: 11g 55 %
cholesterol: 352.5mg 118 %
vitamin a iu: 646.8IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 5mg 38 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
folate: 49mcg 12 %
calcium: 299.5mg 30 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 55.6mg 20 %
potassium: 237.5mg 7 %
sodium: 516.8mg 21 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 322.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved