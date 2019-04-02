Easy Granola Bars

Rating: 4.6 stars
886 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 647
  • 4 star values: 165
  • 3 star values: 45
  • 2 star values: 18
  • 1 star values: 11

Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.

By Aliceyn Fokuhl

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
55 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix together the oats, sweetened condensed milk, butter, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips and cranberries with your hands until well blended. Press flat into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, depending on how crunchy you want them. Lightly browned just around the edges will give you moist, chewy bars. Let cool for 5 minutes, cut into squares then let cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 8.1mg; sodium 37.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (895)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

wife2maleRN
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2006
This recipe is SO easy, versatile, and FAST. I’ve made them so often that I have this memorized! My husband loves these. I mix in 3½-4 cups of whatever he wants (even a ½ cup of Optimum Nutrition’s plain cooking whey to create ‘power’ bars) and a pinch of spice. He usually goes for nuts and raisins. I use a 15×10-inch jelly roll pan (JRP-a cookie sheet with edges) to create commercial-sized snack bars. (If you make this in a 9×13, consider dusting the pan with oat flour.) When I use a 17×15-inch JRP, I add an extra cup of oats. I oil the JRP pretty heavily to prevent sticking. I've skipped the butter and also used fat-free sweetened condensed milk successfully. Stir for about 4 minutes to dampen the dry ingredients. I use wax paper to press the mix to the edges and corners. When it comes out of the oven 20 minutes later, I immediately use a pizza wheel to cut the bars. Then I seal the JRP with tin foil and (very quickly) flip it onto the table and remove the JRP to cool. This creates a crisp bar that he can run with. We store them in zip lock snack bags—unless we’re traveling, then a gallon freezer bag works. I love the hint from BEVERLYS55 dated 1/15/2006 (put the unopened can of sweetened condensed milk in a bowl of hot water while you mix the dry stuff, open it and add the melted butter and it will be easier to mix). Thank you, Aliceyn, for contributing this recipe. My husband, his co-workers, and our friends appreciate it! Read More
Helpful
(667)

Most helpful critical review

NADROJ451
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2003
I had high hopes for this recipe -- I really love granola bars. Unfortunately I was disappointed. The flavor was good (although I probably would reduce the amount of chocolate chips) but texture was not. The bottoms of the bars were slightly mushy. (I think moisture formed at the bottom of the pan as they cooled. I'm not sure how to fix this problem since the recipe said not to take bars out of pan until fully cooled.) Would not make again.:( Read More
Helpful
(84)
886 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 647
  • 4 star values: 165
  • 3 star values: 45
  • 2 star values: 18
  • 1 star values: 11
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
wife2maleRN
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2006
This recipe is SO easy, versatile, and FAST. I’ve made them so often that I have this memorized! My husband loves these. I mix in 3½-4 cups of whatever he wants (even a ½ cup of Optimum Nutrition’s plain cooking whey to create ‘power’ bars) and a pinch of spice. He usually goes for nuts and raisins. I use a 15×10-inch jelly roll pan (JRP-a cookie sheet with edges) to create commercial-sized snack bars. (If you make this in a 9×13, consider dusting the pan with oat flour.) When I use a 17×15-inch JRP, I add an extra cup of oats. I oil the JRP pretty heavily to prevent sticking. I've skipped the butter and also used fat-free sweetened condensed milk successfully. Stir for about 4 minutes to dampen the dry ingredients. I use wax paper to press the mix to the edges and corners. When it comes out of the oven 20 minutes later, I immediately use a pizza wheel to cut the bars. Then I seal the JRP with tin foil and (very quickly) flip it onto the table and remove the JRP to cool. This creates a crisp bar that he can run with. We store them in zip lock snack bags—unless we’re traveling, then a gallon freezer bag works. I love the hint from BEVERLYS55 dated 1/15/2006 (put the unopened can of sweetened condensed milk in a bowl of hot water while you mix the dry stuff, open it and add the melted butter and it will be easier to mix). Thank you, Aliceyn, for contributing this recipe. My husband, his co-workers, and our friends appreciate it! Read More
Helpful
(667)
Aliceyn Fokuhl
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2005
I don't actually want to rate my recipe, just offer some changes. This is the original recipe that I put in, but what I actually do is use 3 cups oats and 3-4 cups of mixed'whatever'. The more you experiment, the more you come up with your own preferred recipe. I've used Reeces' Pieces instead of choc. chips for a different flavour. Trail mix usually makes up at least 1 cup of my recipes. Read More
Helpful
(557)
CRAZY4SUSHI
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2006
On my first attempt to make these I used regular rolled oats instead of quick and they had a raw oat taste because the oats were too thick to cook in that amount of time, without burning the condensed milk. So on my second attempt, because I could see the potential, I doubled the recipe and poured it on to a jelly roll pan that was lined with a non-stick silpat mat. These little mats are so slick. Nothing sticks to them. My kids loved these chewy type of granola bars and they are truly easy to make in minutes. The hardest part is waiting for them to cool. I have used fat-free condensed milk also, but I think they taste better with the regular condensed milk. Read More
Helpful
(345)
Advertisement
BEVERLYS55
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2006
This is so easy, and easy to make it as good-for-you as you want. I use freeze dried edama beans and soy nuts and any dried fruit I have around, and my husband loves it. Hint: put the unopend can of sweetened condensed milk in a bowl of hot water while you mix the dry stuff,open it and add the melted butter and it will be easier to mix. Read More
Helpful
(191)
Bev
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2006
These are fantastic. I line a 10'x15' cookie sheet with parchment. I omit the butter and use low fat condensed milk. I reduced the coconut to 1/2 cup. Deleted the choc chips. Added raisins, cranraisins, dried papaya, peanuts, almonds, soy nuts, pumpkin seeds and some rice krispies. I cut the recipe into 40 bars. My family love them. My husband suggested toasting the oatmeal a bit first. I will try that next time. Read More
Helpful
(180)
rosichops
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2007
This is a fantastic recipe! I leave out the butter and use skim condensed milk and it turns out great. This is a quick, easy, versatile recipe that has turned our house into granola bar-junkies. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(109)
Advertisement
maggie
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2007
Really good when you use flavored oatmeal. I use about one cup (2 packages) of maple brown sugar flavored instant oatmeal and use two cups of the regular. Of course, then I leave out some of the other ingredients and add other things like raisins. I've also tried it with banana-flavored oatmeal, which was good. Delicious. My little brother loves them. It's awesome because you can experiment with different flavors! Read More
Helpful
(92)
NADROJ451
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2003
I had high hopes for this recipe -- I really love granola bars. Unfortunately I was disappointed. The flavor was good (although I probably would reduce the amount of chocolate chips) but texture was not. The bottoms of the bars were slightly mushy. (I think moisture formed at the bottom of the pan as they cooled. I'm not sure how to fix this problem since the recipe said not to take bars out of pan until fully cooled.) Would not make again.:( Read More
Helpful
(84)
BERNADETTE MCBRIDE
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2003
Unbelievable good! I enhanced the nutritional value by adding about 1/2 cup wheat germ. My kids loved them and I am going to use them for my daughter's "snack sharing" day at school. You can make all kinds of different mixes. today i made craisin raisin and butterscotch chip bars. Read More
Helpful
(77)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022