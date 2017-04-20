Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

My version of this classic Thai dish has spectacular taste even with regular basil instead of Thai or holy basil. The sauce actually acts like a glaze as the chicken mixture cooks over high heat. The recipe works best if you chop or grind your own chicken and have all ingredients prepped before you start cooking.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk chicken broth, oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a bowl until well blended.

  • Heat large skillet over high heat. Drizzle in oil. Add chicken and stir fry until it loses its raw color, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in shallots, garlic, and sliced chilies. Continue cooking on high heat until some of the juices start to caramelize in the bottom of the pan, about 2 or 3 more minutes. Add about a tablespoon of the sauce mixture to the skillet; cook and stir until sauce begins to caramelize, about 1 minute.

  • Pour in the rest of the sauce. Cook and stir until sauce has deglazed the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook until sauce glazes onto the meat, 1 or 2 more minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in basil. Cook and stir until basil is wilted, about 20 seconds. Serve with rice.

Chef's Note:

Makes 2 large or 4 small portions.

To slice basil leaves, stack about 5 of them and roll tightly like a cigar. Then slice into thin ribbons. Make a couple of cuts in the opposite direction for smaller pieces that cook faster.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
715 calories; protein 49.8g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 30g; cholesterol 155.9mg; sodium 1181.9mg. Full Nutrition
