Stir-Fried Ginger Broccoli Beef

Tender beef slices and crunchy Chinese broccoli or kale are stir-fried in a savory ginger sauce. Easy to make, pretty healthy, and everybody loves it!

Recipe by Xiao Yangju

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
  • Toss beef strips with 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules and 3/4 teaspoon sugar in a bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator, 20 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Combine remaining 1/4 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules, 1/4 teaspoon sugar, and ginger juice in a bowl.

  • Mix 2 tablespoons water with cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to bowl with ginger juice mixture; stir.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok over medium-high heat; cook and stir ginger until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broccoli; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add remaining 1 tablespoon water, cover, and cook until broccoli is cooked but still crunchy, about 1 minute. Transfer to a dish.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the wok. Add beef; cook and stir to medium well doneness, about 4 minutes. Add ginger juice mixture and broccoli. Cook and stir until heated through, about 2 minutes.

You can squeeze the ginger juice from the ginger root or use prepared juice from a jar.

You can use kale instead of Chinese broccoli.

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 273.5mg. Full Nutrition
