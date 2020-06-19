Stir-Fried Ginger Broccoli Beef

This is delicious. I wanted more sauce, so I ended up quadrupling it. It took about a five-inch piece of ginger through my juicer to get 4 tablespoons of juice. I used a frozen steak so it was easier to cut into thin strips. Keep this easy recipe handy for those “need a fast, good meal” moments. Thank you for the recipe.
This is a great quick weeknight meal that served our family well! Prep can be done earlier in the day & we used leftover medium rare flank steak from another meal this week so things came together really quickly. We just threw the meat back in the skillet to warm through with the sauce then combined with the broccoli. We also included rice with this dish to make it stretch and for growing “starving” teenage boys
To sum it up- (1) Quick weeknight Meal/Easy Prep (2) Mom can go low(er) carb while (3) Boys included rice to fill up = #WinWinWin
