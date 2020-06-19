Hot and Spicy Sichuan Chicken
This is a traditional Chinese dish, which is simple to make. Tender chunks of chicken are bathed in a rich, hot, and spicy sauce. Enjoy with freshly cooked white rice.
For ease I would rate this at five, but the complexity of the flavor isn't quite there, still very good just more of a one note dish. I halved the recipe and found I was able to cut back on the cooking time. instead of discarding the water after the second boil, I saved it and plan to use it for soup later. Thanks for sharing Jin.Read More
