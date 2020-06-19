Hot and Spicy Sichuan Chicken

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a traditional Chinese dish, which is simple to make. Tender chunks of chicken are bathed in a rich, hot, and spicy sauce. Enjoy with freshly cooked white rice.

Recipe by Jin

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
47 mins
total:
1 hr 7 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add chicken and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and discard water.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of fresh water to a boil; add chicken, ginger, and peppercorns. Add more water if needed to cover chicken completely. Cover and cook over high heat until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear, 35 to 45 minutes. Drain and discard water.

  • Horizontally chop chicken into 3/4-inch pieces, cutting through the bone and skin. Vertically chop into 3/4-inch squares; transfer to a bowl.

  • Combine soy sauce, chile oil, sugar, MSG, and Sichuan peppercorn oil in a bowl to form a sauce; pour over chicken and toss well. Garnish with spring onions and sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 40.2mg; sodium 972.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022