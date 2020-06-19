Chinese Steamed Sea Bass

A traditional Chinese fish recipe. Chinese love fresh seafood! Steamed fish is an easy way to prep fish and at the same time keep the original flavor of the fish. In this recipe, a whole sea bass, ginger, and spring onions are steamed to perfection and then topped with soy sauce, sugar, and hot oil. Serve with freshly cooked rice.

Recipe by tonytsang

Directions

  • Season sea bass with salt.

  • Place 1/3 of the spring onions and ginger onto a glass or ceramic plate; cover with sea bass. Scatter remaining spring onions and ginger over the sea bass.

  • Bring a wide pot of water to a boil. Set a rack inside the boiling water; place the plate of sea bass on top. Cover pot and steam until sea bass flakes easily with a fork, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour out any water that may have collected on the plate.

  • Mix soy sauce, chile oil, and sugar together in a small bowl; pour over the sea bass before serving.

476 calories; protein 44.7g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 2043.2mg. Full Nutrition
