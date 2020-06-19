Chinese Steamed Sea Bass

A traditional Chinese fish recipe. Chinese love fresh seafood! Steamed fish is an easy way to prep fish and at the same time keep the original flavor of the fish. In this recipe, a whole sea bass, ginger, and spring onions are steamed to perfection and then topped with soy sauce, sugar, and hot oil. Serve with freshly cooked rice.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.